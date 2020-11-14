Ellison star Jamyron Keller started his sophomore campaign with a bang, scoring 30 points to lead 10th-ranked Ellison to an 84-55 win over A&M Consolidated on Saturday in College Station.
Keller made four of Ellison’s eight 3-pointers. Javon Walker (20 points) made the other four. Trendon Stewart also finished in double figures with 14 points.
The Eagles led by double digits (22-11) after one quarter and were up 51-23 at halftime.
Ellison travels to Austin LBJ on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
LORENA BOYS 61, SALADO 49: At Lorena, the Eagles were held to two points in the second quarter and couldn’t recover in a season-opening loss.
Josh Goings led Salado with 17 points. Owen Pittcock added 13, including all nine of the Eagles’ points in the opening quarter.
After its second-quarter struggles, Salado trailed 30-11 at halftime.
