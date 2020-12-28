Sophomore Jamyron Keller tossed in 29 points — including eight 3-pointers — and 11th-ranked Ellison rallied for a 60-54 road win over No. 21 Round Rock on Monday.
The unbeaten Eagles trailed 40-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Ellison finished the game without Keller, who fouled out. Round Rock’s leading scorer Larson Featherstone (19 points) also fouled out.
Keller made all but one of Ellison's nine 3-pointers.
Jayce Wright added 14 points for the Eagles, who return to action today when they host Mansfield Summit at 2:30 p.m. The Jaguars are led by former Shoemaker coach Emund Prichett.
SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II BOYS 67, SALADO 37: At Salado, the Eagles fell at home to TAPPS 4A-No. 9 John Paul II while playing without leading scorer Josh Goings.
Peyton Miller led Salado with 10 points.
SNOOK GIRLS 36, SALADO 30: At Salado, the Lady Eagles outrebounded Snook 36-30 and forced 19 turnovers but still came up short.
Amanda Cantu scored nine points to lead Salado. Katie Law and Lorena Perez each added six.
Law and Kenslee Konarik pulled down eight rebounds each to lead the Lady Eagles. Perez had seven.
Salado hosts Thorndale this morning at 11.
JOHN PAUL II 67, SALADO 37
Schertz John Paul II (67)
B.Rhoder 0, M.Rhoder 13, Asadurian 1, Velasquez 3, Cuellar 21, Fontaine 0, Adams 4, Dudley 10, Reimer 15.
Salado (37)
Mescher 2, Pitcock 1, Stump 2, Miller 10, Law 6, Ihler 3, Wilson 5, Self 4, Llobregat 4.
John Paul II 16 18 18 15—67
Salado 8 9 11 9—37
3-Point Goals—John Paul II 7 (M.Rhoder 3, Dudley 2, Velasquez, Reimer), Salado 2 (Law, Wilson). Free throws—John Paul II 6-10, Salado 9-17. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—John Paul II 16, Salado 16. Technicals—Velasquez.
ELLISON 60, ROUND ROCK 54
No. 11 Ellison (60)
Keller 29, Garland 5, Walker 5, Wright 14, Thomas 1, Stewart 4, Tutin 2.
No. 21 Round Rock (54)
Miller 13, Brooks 9, B.Lee 1, Sawyers 3, O’Neal 3, J.Lee 6, Featherstone 19.
Ellison 14 12 12 22—60
Round Rock 7 13 20 14—54
3-Point Goals—Ellison 9 (Keller 8, Walker), Round Rock 4 (Miller 2, Sawyers, O’Neal). Free throws—Ellison 9-16, Round Rock 20-26. Fouled Out—Keller, Featherstone. Total Fouls—Ellison 19, Round Rock 17. Technicals—None.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- No. 11 Ellison 60, No. 21 Round Rock 54
- Lampasas 71, Thorndale 49
- 5A-No. 4 Mansfield Timberview 82, No. 24 Harker Heights 51
- 4A TAPPS-No. 9 Schertz John Paul II 67, Salado 37
GIRLS
- Snook 36, Salado 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.