Jamyron Keller scored 18 points to lead an Ellison trio of sophomores in double figures and the 10th-ranked Eagles rolled to a 69-27 victory Tuesday at Austin LBJ.
Sophomores Kesean Garland and Khris Wilkerson added 10 points each for Ellison (2-0). The Eagles’ other sophomore, Ja’Darius Murphy, had six points.
Trendon Stewart also had six, and Javon Walker scored eight.
Ellison hosts former district rival Waco Midway on Friday at 7 p.m.
BELTON BOYS 73, AUSTIN CROCKETT 51: At Austin, Trap Johnson scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to a win on the road.
Belton scored the first 11 points of the game.
TJ Johnson added 19 points. Kayden Downs scored 14.
Belton hosts Bastrop on Friday at 5 p.m.
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 52, ROUND ROCK MCNEIL 34: At Copperas Cove, A’Zariah Knotts had 12 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Lady Dawgs to a home victory.
Jasmine Sankey added nine points and seven boards for Cove, which raced to a 35-17 halftime lead.
The Lady Dawgs travel to Marble Falls on Friday with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- Belton 73, Austin Crockett 51
- No. 10 Ellison 69, Austin LBJ 27
- Gatesville 62, Rogers 55
- 3A-No. 20 Lorena 61, Lake Belton 49
- Midlothian 77, Killeen 55
GIRLS
- Belton 34, Gatesville 32
- Copperas Cove 52, Round Rock McNeil 34
- Lampasas 49, Killeen 46
- Salado 46, Grandview 39
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SUM
ELLISON 69, AUSTIN LBJ 27
No. 10 Ellison (69)
Keller 18, Garland 10, Walker 8, Wright 5, Stewart 6, Murphy 6, Wilkerson 10, Morris 2, Washington 4.
Austin LBJ (27)
Smith 5, Foster 3, Thomas 7, Blackwood 6, Carter 4, Denver 2, Lowe 0.
Ellison 20 17 18 16—69
Austin LBJ 6 3 8 10—27
3-Point Goals—Ellison 3 (Wilkerson 2, Walker), LBJ 3 (Blackwood 2, Thomas). Free throws—Ellison 10-14, LBJ 2-5. Fouled Out—Lowe. Total Fouls—Ellison 10, LBJ 12. Technicals—Austin LBJ.
Records—Ellison 2-0, LBJ 0-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.