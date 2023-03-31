Alberto Jones Jr. can finally appreciate the journey.
For years, Ellison’s head coach chased a state championship, continually honing his group of gifted playmakers into a cohesive unit, and this season, the pursuit paid off as the Eagles advanced to the Class 5A title game.
Admittedly, however, the 69-48 loss to No. 1 Dallas Kimball prevented Jones from celebrating the greatest season in Killeen ISD history.
Thanks in part to a celebration hosted by the city Wednesday to honor the Eagles, though, his perspective has changed.
“This year was magical,” Jones said. “I just had to get away from it for a little while to really look back at everything. The disappointment of losing that championship game was just so heavy that it was hard to look back without focusing on that particular game.
“It still stings, but after some time to reflect, the ride we went on with this city was just really cool.”
Along with returning to the state tournament for the first time since 1993, No. 2 Ellison won the prestigious Whataburger Tournament title, Jones became the program’s all-time winningest coach, senior standout Jamyron Keller, who signed with Oklahoma State, eclipsed the all-time scoring record and the Eagles (38-4) emerged from District 22-5A competition as undefeated champions.
Now, after a whirlwind postseason, Ellison’s players are being recognized for their roles in winning the title.
In addition to Jones being named all-district coach of the year, eight Eagles landed on the list with five being unanimous selections, including both of their other superlative recipients.
Keller concluded his high school career with a second most valuable player award, and senior teammate Kesean Garland was named defensive player of the year.
While excited for all his players, Jones was especially proud of Garland’s honor.
“He just played his role,” Jones said, “and he did it to the best of his ability. He didn’t worry about points, but he just got them through rebounding, defending, getting steals and always playing hard. He was the heart and soul of our team.
“That just made me feel real good.”
The remainder of Ellison’s starting five – JoJo McIver, Deion Ware and Ademola Oladipo – was placed on the first team, and senior Khris Wilkerson, junior Kris White and freshman Sean Parks landed on the second team.
Belton junior Trap Johnson collected one of the two other superlatives, being named offensive player of the year before being placed on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ 20-player All-Region Team for Region III.
Johnson, who is just the fourth Tigers’ player in 61 years to make the list, is joined by Keller and Garland on the elite squad.
Waco University freshman London Smith was named newcomer of the year to round out all-district superlatives, and outside of Ellison, the Trojans had the most first-team selections with two (Keandre
Brooks and Adam Sais).
Belton junior Gian Carlo, Chaparral junior Jeremiah Smith and Killeen senior Travis Johnson were each unanimous selections to the first team with Lake Belton senior Chris Jarrett and Shoemaker junior Jaymes Brown-Peterson completing the honorees.
Second-team selections include Chaparral junior C.J. Norwood, Killeen senior Lenaria Hankins, Shoemaker freshman D’Anthony Moore, Belton senior Jayden Ford, University sophomore Dre Rutledge
and Waco sophomore Evan Zavala.
Although it took Jones some time before he could allow himself to revel in accomplishments like all-district selections, the magnitude of the season is now evident, and he is soaking up the success.
But the chase for a state championship continues.
“We’re doing both right now,” Jones said. “We’re still enjoying this run, but we are already starting to look at some things for next year and thinking about the players who can help us. It’s just a combination of emotions right now.
“We’ll celebrate up until our annual banquet, and while we will always be proud of this, that is when we will have to get into a new mode and turn totally toward next year.”
