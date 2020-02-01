A combined 39 points from two Ellison guards made the difference as the fourth-ranked Eagles handled the Temple Wildcats 60-43 on Friday to move to 12-0 in 12-6A district play.
The Wildcats fought hard, especially in the first half and led 13-10 early in the second quarter.
The reason for the lead was a 13-0 run to end the first and start the second. During the run, senior Jaiden Pate hit three 3-pointers on his way to leading the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points.
However, once the Eagles regained the lead, 15-13, they never trailed for the rest of the game.
The Eagles scored the first seven points of the game and had another 7-0 run as well as two different 8-0 runs during the game. They outscored the Wildcats 30-20 in the second half and 16-7 in the fourth quarter to close the game.
Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr. said he was proud of his guys’ effort.
“I feel good, I mean (Temple’s) a good team so, I think sometimes people get spoiled by us beating everybody by 20 and 25 but we knew we were going to have a battle tonight with Temple,” Jones said. “I’m happy with the overall result.”
Shamir Bogues led the Eagles with 20 points, including two big 3s early in the second half to help his team grow the lead. Bogues also chipped in a couple of big blocks on the defensive end.
Jamyron Keller was right behind Bogues with 19.
“I think I played great offensively and defensively (and) my team came together to pull out the win,” said senior Bogues.
After the loss, Temple still sits in third place in the District 12-6A standings with a 7-4 record, and the Eagles are 12-0 in district and heading to the playoffs.
Bogues thinks the Eagles have a shot to go deep in the playoffs.
“I think we’re going to go far this year,” he said. “I think this is the best team we’ve had in a long time.”
The Eagles will take on the Belton Tigers in Belton on Tuesday and the Wildcats will play the Waco Lions in Temple on Tuesday.
ELLISON 60, TEMPLE 43
Temple (43)
Garcia 5, Troup Jr. 0, R.Jackson 2, Pate 15, A.Jackson 0, Hudson 0, Smith 0, Johnston 11, Stewart 6, Torres 2, Carter 2.
No. 4 Ellison (60)
Keller 19, Nero 2, Bogues 20, Wright 6, Nuckolls 4, Thomas 2, Stewart 7.
Temple 7 16 13 7—43
Ellison 10 20 14 16—60
3-point Goals—Temple 4 (Pate 3, Garcia), Ellison 3 (Bogues 2, Keller). Free Throws—Temple 3-8, Ellison 19-26. Fouled Out—None.
Records—Temple 7-4 12-6A, Ellison 12-0 12-6A.
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- No. 4 Ellison 60, Temple 43
- Harker Heights 51, Waco Midway 47, OT
- Killeen 73, Belton 61
- Shoemaker 63, Waco 59
- BYE: Copperas Cove
12-6A BOYS STANDINGS
x-Ellison (12-0)
Waco Midway (8-3)
Temple (7-4)
Harker Heights (6-6)
Shoemaker (6-6)
Belton (4-7)
Copperas Cove (4-7)
Killeen (3-9)
Waco (2-10)
x-clinched playoff spot
