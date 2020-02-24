GLEN ROSE — Shamir Bogues understands exactly what is at stake — everything.
Class 6A No. 3 Ellison entered Monday’s playoff opener riding a 20-game win streak stretching back to early December, and any loss from here on will ruin the Eagles’ hopes of earning the program’s first state championship.
For Bogues, however, the stakes are even higher.
“This playoff run means a lot,” Ellison’s senior guard said. “I know if we lose, I’ll never play high school basketball again.
“I have to play hard and give my all.”
During the third quarter of the Eagles’ bi-district game against Rockwall-Heath, Bogues followed through on the sentiment.
After taking a 12-point lead into halftime, Ellison blew the game open as Bogues recorded 13 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter, propelling the Eagles to a 76-50 victory.
Following the win, Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. admitted Bogues altered the complexion of the contest.
“In the first half,” Jones said, “he was playing hard, but he just wasn’t playing like Shamir. In the third quarter, he was getting deflections, getting steals, leading the guys in transition and being a leader.
“If we get that Shamir the rest of the way, we’re going to be a tough out.”
The Eagles were forced to play from behind early after the Hawks responded to Jamyron Keller’s game-opening basket with seven unanswered points.
Ellison (32-4) used a 5-0 run to take the lead at 8-7 but could not hold it, going into the second quarter trailing 12-10.
The Eagles dominated the period, holding Rockwall-Heath (18-15) to just three points, but they were still unable to pull away, holding a 27-15 advantage at halftime.
Spurred by Bogues’ outburst, though, Ellison opened the half with 17-5 run and never slowed down.
“We started off the game a little shaky,” Bogues said, “but everybody gets a little nervous when the playoffs start.
“But we fought off adversity, and we came together.”
Along with his offense, Bogues finished with game-highs of seven rebounds and five steals, while teammate Jamyron Keller had 13 points and six rebounds. Additionally, Matthias Nero came off the bench to score 11 points for Ellison, and Trendon Stewart posted nine points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Now, the Eagles wait for the winner of today’s game between No. 19 Prosper and Sachse.
Regardless of what comes next, Jones wants his team to relish its first postseason win.
“Just making the playoffs is hard,” he said, “and winning in the playoffs is even harder.
“So, I want them to really enjoy this win for tonight, and then get our bodies ready for the area round. We can’t gameplan yet, but we can focus on us.”
ELLISON 76, ROCKWALL-HEATH 50
At Glen Rose
No. 3 Ellison (76)
Bogues 19, Keller 13, Nero 11, Stewart 9, Wright 7, Nuckolls 6, Parks 4, Harper 2.
Rockwall-Heath (50)
Dickinson 17, Stutts 8, Pruitt 7, James-Osuondu 6, Braden 5, Schroepfer 3, Watson 3, Maglisceau 1.
Ellison 10 17 25 24—76
Rockwall-Heath 12 3 14 21—50
3-Point Goals—Ellison 1 (Keller), Rockwall-Heath 11 (Dickinson 3, Stutts 2, James-Osuondu 2, Schroepfer, Watson, Braden, Pruitt). Free Throws—Ellison 17-24, Rockwall-Heath 3-8. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 16, Rockwall-Heath 19. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 32-4, Rockwall-Heath 18-15.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BOYS BI-DISTRICT
Monday
- No. 3 Ellison 76, Rockwall-Heath 50
Tuesday
- Harker Heights vs. Rockwall, at Cleburne HS, 7 p.m.
- Salado vs. No. 16 Boerne, at Dripping Springs HS, 8 p.m.
GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday
- Gatesville vs. Rusk, at Centerville HS, 6 p.m.
- No. 13 Harker Heights vs. McKinney, at Whitney HS, 6 p.m.
- Salado vs. Boerne, at Dripping Springs HS, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.