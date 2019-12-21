Shamir Bogues knew there was no time to waste.
Playing in front of a sold-out home crowd against the only other 2-0 team in District 12-6A, Ellison’s guard understood the importance of taking immediate control.
Then, he helped the Class 6A No. 9 Eagles execute the plan.
Bogues scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the opening period as Ellison used a 21-2 outburst to overwhelm Shoemaker en route to a 72-45 victory.
Following the win, the senior admitted it was imperative to dictate the game.
“It was really important to start fast,” Bogues said, “because we knew if they got any momentum, then they’d start scoring more and more points.
“We had to kill their momentum instantly.”
And they did.
Ellison snapped a 2-2 tie with 13 unanswered points, and after allowing the Grey Wolves to score, the Eagles embarked on an 8-0 run before ending the period with a 24-8 advantage.
The lead swelled to 22 points, 44-22, by halftime as Bogues and junior guard Jayce Wright scored six points apiece in the second quarter.
Following halftime, Ellison (14-4, 3-0 District 12-6A) was limited to just six points in the third quarter, but the damage was already done.
“We try to tell them that after you get up big,” Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. said, “you have to keep that same energy and focus, but it can be hard for kids. But it is hard for guys in the NBA and college to do it too.
“We had a little lull, scoring just six points, but we also held them to nine points in the period, so that kept us ahead.”
Despite the offensive letdown, the Eagles were never challenged, and after their cushion shrank to 17 points, 52-35, Ellison used a 14-4 run to erase any chance Shoemaker (8-8, 2-1) had of making a comeback.
Freshman guard Jamyron Keller complemented Bogues’ outing with a 14-point showing, while teammates Nehemiah Nuckolls and Jayce Wright added 10 and eight points, respectively.
For the Grey Wolves, Nasir Kirk recorded a team-high 11 points, and senior guard Damond Daniels finished with nine points.
Now, Ellison will attempt to maintain its momentum as the holiday break interrupts district competition for more than a week. The Eagles travel to play in the two-day Conroe ISD Holiday Classic on Friday, before resuming their district schedule at Temple on New Year’s Eve.
“Usually,” Jones said, “we would have played in a tournament last week, so we would need this break, but we didn’t do that this year. So, I really wish we could just keep on rolling, because we are playing really well.
“But I just want the guys to regroup, enjoy their families, enjoy Christmas and then, we’ll get back at it and get ready for the next 13 district games.”
ELLISON 72, SHOEMAKER 45
Shoemaker (45)
Kirk 11, Daniels 9, Hudson 6, Herrera 5, Owens 4, Vizcarrondo 4, Callaway 2, Galloway 2, Jackson 2.
No. 9 Ellison (72)
Bogues 21, Keller 14, Nuckolls 10, Wright 8, Stewart 6, Nero 5, Thomas 4, Parks 2, Cromity 2.
Shoemaker 8 14 9 14—45
Ellison 24 20 6 22—72
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 3 (Daniels 2, Kirk), Ellison 2 (Wright 2). Free Throws—Shoemaker 4-9, Ellison 6-11. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Shoemaker 11, Ellison 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 14-4, 3-0 12-6A; Shoemaker 8-8, 2-1.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 80, Waco University 66
- Ellison 72, Shoemaker 45
- Temple 66, Killeen 46
- Waco Midway 67, Copperas Cove 62
