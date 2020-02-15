The Ellison girls bowling team captured its first district title with a 17-0 shutout of the Killeen Kangaroos on Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Ellison used a balanced attack led by Kama Rangel to easily defeat the Lady Roos. The Lady Eagles’ district record is 9-0 and they took a two-game game lead over Harker Heights with one match remaining.
Killeen fell to 2-7 in district play.
The Killeen boys secured a playoff spot with a 16-1 victory over the short-handed Eagles.
Logan Frishman averaged 217 to lead second-place Killeen (7-2) while Elijah Lowe averaged 201 for Ellison (2-7).
Heights teams sweep Cove
The Harker Heights Knights won their sixth straight district crown with a convincing 16-1 victory over the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Jayce Borja averaged 247 to lead Heights while Robert Davie Jr. chipped in with a 258 game. The Knights sit at 9-0 with a match remaining and have a two-game lead over Killeen.
Cove fell to 1-8.
The Lady Knights raised their record to 7-2 with a 17-0 win over the short-handed Lady Dawgs.
Shyanne Ciesiolka led the Lady Knights.
Cove fell to 3-6.
Shoemaker teams sweeps Memorial Christian
The Shoemaker Grey Wolves solidified their hold on a playoff berth with a 16-1 victory over the Memorial Christian Warriors on Wednesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Abraham Diaz and Marcus Christian led the Grey Wolves in scoring while Micah Musser led the Warriors.
Shoemaker raised its record to 6-3 and will advance as the third seed to the regional tournament. Memorial fell to 2-7.
In a mild upset, the Lady Grey Wolves trailed 8-3 after the second team game, but rallied to hand the Lady Warriors a 9-8 loss.
Kasia Nelson led Shoemaker while Ashlie Mills topped the Lady Warriors.
Both teams are in a three-way tie with Copperas Cove for the third and final playoff spot at 3-6.
In next week’s season finales, Shoemaker takes on Harker Heights on Monday at Killeen Bowlerama, Memorial Christian meets Killeen at Bowlerama on Tuesday, and Copperas Cove faces Ellison on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
All matches begin at 4:30 p.m.
The regional tournament is March 1 at Killeen Bowlerama.
