The Ellison Lady Eagles were taken to the brink Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama before escaping with an 11-6 victory over the Harker Heights Lady Knights.
Ellison, behind Caitlin Schirripa. who averaged 216, led 5-2 after match play, but saw Heights come back during the team games to trail only 7-6 going into the final game. But Ellison prevailed 160-117 to earn the victory.
Ellison (6-0) moved two games ahead of the second-place Lady Knights (4-2) in the standings.
Shyanne Ciesiolka led Heights in scoring.
The Heights boys used a rare display of power as they had all five bowlers average over 200 during a 17-0 shutout of short-handed Ellison.
Jayce Borja (228), Jamal Mack and Ben Bosque (224), Robert Davie Jr. (215) and Chance Blackman (202) made short work of this match.
Heights raised its record to 6-0 while Ellison, led by Elijah Lowe, dropped to 2-4.
Killeen sweeps Shoemaker
The Killeen High boys used a balanced scoring attack, led by Michael Bonnett Jr., to rout the Shoemaker Grey Wolves 15-2 on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Killeen (5-1) swept the match-play games then won three of four team games for the win.
Seth Hickey topped Shoemaker (3-3) in scoring.
The Lady Roos (1-5) earned their first victory of the season with an 11-6 victory over the Lady Grey Wolves. Shoemaker led 4-3 after match play, but Killeen came back to win three of four team games for the win.
Loraine Breystpraak led Killeen in scoring while Kasia Nelson led Shoemaker (1-5).
Cove, Memorial Christian split
Taylor Brown averaged 202 to lead the Copperas Cove boys to a 16-1 victory over the Memorial Christian Warriors on Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
James Lockhart earned the lone point for the Warriors (1-5). Cove (1-5) earned its first win of the season.
The Lady Warriors moved into third place in district with a 14-3 victory over the Lady Bulldawgs.
Ashlie Mills led the scoring for Memorial (3-3).
The Lady Dawgs, who lost their third straight match after a 3-0 start, were led by Kylie Hadler.
Next matches
On Monday, Memorial Christian faces Ellison at Hallmark Lanes. On Tuesday at Hallmark, Copperas Cove plays Shoemaker. Killeen takes on Harker Heights on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama. All matches start at 4:30 p.m.
