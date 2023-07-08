Jamyron Keller was not expecting it, and neither was his coach.
After helping engineer Ellison’s historic run to the Class 5A state championship game, the Eagles standout guard was set to move on to the next chapter of his athletic career and turn his attention toward playing collegiately for Oklahoma State this winter.
Keller thought his high school story was complete, but on Friday, he found out otherwise.
Months after his senior season concluded with a 69-48 loss to No. 1 Dallas Kimball inside San Antonio’s Alamodome, Keller discovered he was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A Player of the Year — an award drawing from 253 schools.
Admittedly, the prestigious honor was unexpected and not only because of the time elapsed since last competing for the Eagles.
“I was very surprised,” he said, “I didn’t even know they did awards like this. So, it was just a shock for sure.”
Earlier in the day, Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. was also taken back after receiving a random package containing a plaque commemorating his 300th victory with the program. Alongside it was Keller’s award, giving Jones his first indication of the achievement.
While neither expected it, there was no doubt Keller was deserving.
Entering his final season, Keller had already helped guide his select team to the invitational title at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam — one of the country’s elite tournaments — and committed to play for the Cowboys.
Then his performances helped the Eagles maintain a No. 2 ranking in the state poll for a majority of the season, earning the team a District 22-5A championship and Keller a second consecutive all-district most valuable player award.
Additionally, Keller set the program’s all-time scoring record, eclipsing the prior benchmark of 2,263 set by Darius Brown in 1993, which also marked the last time Ellison reached the state title game before this year.
Despite falling just shy of his ultimate goal of capturing a state championship, Keller departs for college feeling accomplished in regards to his high school career, and his recent unexpected honor is partially responsible.
“It was just a great feeling knowing that even though I didn’t get the result I wanted from the season,” Keller said, “I got such a huge accolade.”
