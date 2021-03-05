Jamyron Keller dominated during district, but he did not do it by himself.
One year after being declared 12-6A All-District Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, Ellison’s standout guard improved drastically.
As a sophomore, Keller guided the state-ranked Eagles to another district championship before pushing the team into the third round of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year, and the performance earned him the title of all-district most valuable player.
Keller does not accept all the credit, though.
“My teammates spent countless hours in the gym with me,” he said, “and they all had a big part in how I was able to play this year.
“They taught me how to be a real point guard, they lifted my head up when I was down, and I owe our seniors a lot.”
En route to a one-loss showing in district, Keller averaged 20.4 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals, but he was not the only Ellison player recognized on the list.
Along with a trio of Eagles landing on the first team, senior guard Deondra Thomas was named defensive player of the year despite coming off the bench, and while it is unusual for a reserve player to earn the superlative, Keller is not surprised.
“Deondra is a huge inspiration to me,” he said. “He works so hard, and he doesn’t even care that he comes off the bench.
“I just admire his work ethic. ... He goes out and gives his heart every game.”
Thomas posted seven points, six rebounds, 4.2 steals and 2.7 assists per game, and while he possesses the ability to score, on a team filled with offensive playmakers, he understood his value increased by focusing on other aspects.
“I think defense wins games,” Thomas said, “and that is why I’m so passionate about it.
“Everybody on this team plays defense, but I knew I needed to be the guy to spark us and bring more energy on the defensive end to get everybody going.”
Seniors starters Javon Walker, Jayce Wright and Trendon Stewart were each placed on the first team, while sophomore Kesean Garland landed on the second team for Ellison.
Additionally, Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. was named coach of the year.
Rounding out the superlatives, Copperas Cove sophomore Henry Sanchez, a guard, assumes Keller’s previous role after being named newcomer of the year, while Belton’s T.J. Johnson received the title of offensive player of the year.
Harker Heights and Bryan were the only other programs to earn at least two first-team spots.
The Knights placed junior forwards C.J. Evans and Terrence Carter on the list, while also landing junior Antwan Taylor and senior Cameron Forde on the second team after returning to the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Shoemaker senior Ti’ajae Owens, Belton’s Kayden Downs, Temple sophomore guard Jaylon Hall and Bulldawgs senior Alonnie Carter completed the first team.
Killeen, Shoemaker and Belton each produced a pair of second-team selections.
Senior guard Dominic Davis and forward A.B. Oladipo represented the Kangaroos, while Antwone Gonzales, a junior, and Lakyi Ellison, a senior forward, made the squad for the Grey Wolves. Belton standouts Trap Johnson and Ben Jones were also placed on the second team, while Temple senior guard Aundra Jackson served as the Wildcats’ lone member.
Now, with his sophomore year complete, Keller turns his attention toward next season, when he hopes to repeat as the district’s most valuable player.
It is not his sole focus, though.
“I can’t just sit on this honor,” Keller said. “I can’t just start relying on the fact I was named MVP.
“This is a milestone, and it shows that my hard work is paying off, but I still have so much more to accomplish.”
ALL-DISTRICT 12-6A TEAM
MVP—Jamyron Keller, Ellison
Newcomer of the Year—Henry Sanchez, Copperas Cove
Offensive Player of the Year—TJ Johnson, Belton
Defensive Player of the Year—Deondra Thomas, Ellison
Coach of the Year—Alberto Jones Jr., Ellison
FIRST TEAM
- Javon Walker, Ellison
- Jayce Wright, Ellison
- Trendon Stewart, Ellison
- Jaylon Hall, Temple
- C.J. Evans, Harker Heights
- Terrance Carter, Harker Heights
- A'lonnie Carter, Copperas Cove
- Rodney Johnson, Bryan
- Dylan Glover, Bryan
- Kadyen Downs, Belton
- Ti'ajae Owens, Shoemaker
SECOND TEAM
- Kesean Garland, Ellison
- Aundra Jackson, Temple
- AB Oladipo, Killeen
- Dominic Davis, Killeen
- Antwan Taylor, Harker Heights
- Camrin Forde, Harker Heights
- Dom Caldwell, Bryan
- Trap Johnson, Belton
- Ben Jones, Belton
- Antwone Gonzales, Shoemaker
- Lakyi Ellison, Shoemaker
HONORABLE MENTION
- Andre Clay, Killeen
- De'Marco Blas, Killeen
- Khris Wilkerson, Ellison
- Warren Fleming, Copperas Cove
- De'Quan Seda, Copperas Cove
- Jon McDowell, Copperas Cove
- Jalen Kaderka-Brown, Harker Heights
- La'Princeton Dixon, Harker Heights
- Khaliol Young, Harker Heights
- Trenton Hudson, Shoemaker
- Javier Arocho, Shoemaker
- K'zjari Herrera, Shoemaker
- Savion Jackson, Shoemaker
- Nic Caraway, Bryan
- CJ Tyler, Bryan
- TJ Johnson, Bryan
- Luke Bramlett, Belton
- Kadence Clayton, Belton
- Joseph Stewart, Temple
- Lawrence Auston, Temple
- Jaydon Hall, Temple
