The No. 4 Ellison Eagles clinched the outright 12-6A district championship Friday night with a 67-44 victory over the crosstown rival Killeen Kangaroos.
“It means a lot to us,” said Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr.
“One of our goals this year was to win district championship, so to win it with two games to spare is a big-time accomplishment for these guys.”
As a result, the Ellison players cut down the net during the postgame celebration.
As the Eagles have done a few times this season, they turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, which led to a big second half.
Ellison (29-4, 14-0 12-6A) scored 40 of its 67 points in the second half.
Things got scrappy between the two teams early in the fourth quarter. Referees assessed technical fouls on Killeen’s Mike House and Ellison’s Deondra Thomas after the two engaged in a little shoving match.
Killeen head coach Reggie Huggins said it was two rivals fighting hard.
“Both kids playing hard,” he said of the scuffle. “Both teams are going to play hard, they’re going to give everything they have. You know, it don’t matter what the records are, these two teams are always going to play against each other hard.”
Jones declined comment about the double technical.
A fan was also ejected from the game as a result of the scuffle. The woman came onto the court to talk to House.
After the scuffle, the Eagles went on an 8-0 run to seize momentum. During that stretch, Ellison took the ball away several times, intercepting passes like fleet-footed cornerbacks in football.
The Eagles provided highlight-reel plays, including dunks from freshman Jamyron Keller and senior Shamir Bogues, who led all scorers with 16 points.
Although they trailed for much of the game, the Roos showed fight and played tough against the Eagles.
Killeen’s A.B. Oladipo and Kadarius Marshall were constantly pulling down rebounds and setting up the Roos on fast breaks.
Oladipo finished with seven rebounds, and Marshall finished with five.
Chase Atkins was the leading scorer for Killeen (11-17, 3-10), scoring all 11 points in the second half. Marshall and Atkins paired up to put an end to Ellison’s 8-0 third-quarter run. On back-to-back possessions, Marshall hit a three pointer, and Atkins scored from inside the line.
Atkins added three field goals and three free throws in the fourth quarter. He also added one steal and one assist.
Xavier Reyes, Marshall, A.B. Oladipo and Isiah Simmons provided a spark in the first half for the Roos as they kept things close.
Killeen held a brief 4-3 lead and also tied the game at 16-16 with 6:18 left in the second quarter after a Simmons three-pointer.
Reyes provided his five points in the first quarter, highlighted by a spin move to create enough separation for a three-pointer.
Reyes also finished with two assists and one rebound.
Killeen’s tough play kept the deficit to only five at the break, 27-22.
The Eagles started the third quarter on the free-throw line before a second ticked off the clock. Killeen’s Joel Holston — who did not play — was assessed a technical foul for something that happened at the end of the halftime warmups.
“These 16-, 17-year-olds, you know, they make mistakes,” Huggins said of the technical. “That was a mistake.”
Keller hit the two free throws, extending the lead to 29-22. Killeen’s Dominic Davis hit a 3 before Ellison went on its run.
The Eagles played a suffocating brand of defense in the game, finishing with 19 steals and six blocks.
Jordan Parks recorded four steals. Three Eagles had three steals each — Nehemiah Nuckolls, Bogues and Thomas. Jayce Wright and Matthias Nero each had two steals. Trendon Stewart and Keller added one steal.
“We got a lot of guys that are fast and athletic,” Jones said. “They’ve bought in to playing defense, so we get a lot of stuff in transition, which we had to do today.”
Bogues, Parks, Nuckolls, Stewart, Javon Walker and Nero all had blocks.
The only other Eagle in double figures was Thomas with 11.
Ellison has two more games before the playoffs, and Jones said the focus is on team health.
“The main goal is getting and staying healthy,” Jones said. “But we want to go in playing well.”
Killeen is back in action Tuesday at home against Waco. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Ellison also plays Waco next after a bye on Tuesday. The Eagles travel to Waco for a 7 p.m. matchup Friday night.
ELLISON 67, KILLEEN 44
Killeen (44)
Reyes 5, A.D. Oladipo 3, Simmons 7, Davis 5, Coleman 0, Clay 0, Terry 0, House 2, Blas 2, Atkins 11, Marshall 7, A.B. Oladipo 2, Holston 0.
No. 4 Ellison (67)
Harper 0, Keller 9, Nero 5, Bogues 26, Wright 2, Nuckolls 6, Thomas 11, Stewart 6, Dillard 2, Parks 0, Walker 0, Cromity 0.
Killeen 11 11 8 14—44
Ellison 14 13 17 23—67
3-Point Goals—Killeen 4 (Reyes, Simmons, Davis, Marshall), Ellison 4 (Bogues 2, Keller, Thomas). Free Throws—Killeen 10-14, Ellison 9-22. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Killeen 16, Ellison 20. Technicals—Holston, House, Thomas.
Records—Killeen 11-17, 3-10 12-6A, Ellison 29-4, 14-0.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Belton 64, Waco 56
- No. 4 Ellison 67, Killeen 44
- Shoemaker 64, Copperas Cove 63
- Waco Midway 76, Temple 52
- BYE: Harker Heights
12-6A BOYS STANDINGS
y-Ellison (14-0)
x-Waco Midway (10-3)
Temple (8-5)
Harker Heights (7-6)
Shoemaker (7-7)
Belton (5-8)
Copperas Cove (4-9)
Killeen (3-10)
Waco (2-12)
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
