Some of the state’s most talented teams will converge this weekend for one of the most anticipated events of the offseason, and four area squads are among them.
More than 400 schools will be represented at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Boys Showcase beginning Friday at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where players from all size programs will compete in approximately 600 games with countless college recruiters observing.
On the heels of a trip to the University Interscholastic League Class 5A State Championship, Ellison highlights the local contingency taking part in the event.
The Eagles open play in Pool M on Friday at 8:45 p.m. against Dickinson at Carrollton’s Southwest Athletic Center before concluding play Saturday against Langham Creek (11:15 a.m.) and Highland Park (1:25 p.m.) at the same site.
Highland Park was sixth in the final Class 6A poll last season, while the Eagles were second in Class 5A before falling to No. 1 Dallas Kimball 69-48 in the title game.
Shoemaker will also take part, playing twice on Friday as part of Pool H.
The Grey Wolves face League City Clear Springs at Hebron High School at 3:20 p.m. and relocate to the Southwest Athletic Center for a 6:35 p.m. start against Sachse. Shoemaker returns to Hebron on Saturday to complete its stay versus last season’s Class 6A No. 19 Arlington Sam Houston.
Marking the third District 22-5A team in attendance, Belton must wait until Saturday at 6:50 p.m. to play its initial game, encountering Crandall as part of Pool U. A little more than 12 hours later, the Tigers resume their schedule against a pair of previously state-ranked opponents in Port Arthur Memorial and Frisco Liberty at 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively, Sunday.
Memorial finished last season 16th in Class 5A — one spot behind Liberty.
All three of Belton’s games will be at the Southwest Athletic Center, where Temple will also play its trio of Pool V contests.
Rounding out the area quartet, the Wildcats face Houston Westbury Christian (7:55 p.m.) on Saturday and Plano (9:05 a.m.) and Melissa (11:15 a.m.) on Sunday.
Last year, with only 289 teams — more than 100 fewer than this year — taking part, the TABC Boys Showcase was the largest single state June Scholastic Event in the entire nation, according to the event’s website.
