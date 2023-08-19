Ellison’s star distance runner has departed, but it appears another standout is prepared to emerge.
Last season, Aaron Crittenden — winner of three consecutive district championships and last year’s Region III-5A title — completed an impressive career with the Eagles after experiencing massive success in both cross country and track.
Now, he is preparing for his freshman season at Houston, but Crittenden’s graduation did not rob Ellison of talent.
Ethan Carranza, a junior, opened the 2023 season by placing seventh overall at the annual Temple Invitational, completing the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 8.30 seconds.
While it was the strongest individual showing of any area athlete, collectively, Temple delivered at its home meet.
Led by junior La’Ron Alexander (8th, 16:20.30), the Wildcats finished second overall in the Class 5A-6A division, accumulating 99 points — 26 fewer than champion Waco Midway.
Sophomore duo Xavier Tools (19th, 17:06.50) and Dominick Montalbo (23rd, 17:12.80) complemented Alexander’s outing, while teammates Christian Watson (25th, 17:20.60) and Titus Tamez (32nd, 17:43.50) completed the team’s scoring.
Del Valle senior James Butler earned the individual championship with a time of 15:24.00 Copperas Cove departed with a pair of top-20 finishers, but Shoemaker was responsible for the area’s next best team total, scoring 196 points to place seventh behind junior Alexander Roberts, who was 16th (16:53.80).
All six of the remaining Grey Wolves in attendance placed among the top 81 of the 147-person field.
Shoemaker sophomore David Bluhm was 28th (17:39.20), senior O’Shaun Brown was 42nd (18:09.80), freshman Kaedrian Johnson debuted at 68th (18:44.40) and junior Zachary Zuniga rounded out the scoring at 70th (18:46.60)
Furthermore, freshman Tai Nguyen (72nd, 18:54.10) and junior Jeremiah Miller-Jackson (81st, 19:12.10) competed for the Grey Wolves, but their times did not count toward the team total.
Copperas Cove, Chaparral and Lake Belton placed consecutively in the final standings beginning with the Bulldawgs, who produced 256 points behind a pair of top-20 showings.
Carson Darling-Ramirez, a junior, was Copperas Cove’s first harrier to cross the finish line, posting a time of 16:24.00, while junior Jeremiah Calderon was 18th (17:03.50). Angel Calderon (43rd, 18:10.60), Myles Ashby (94th, 19:43.60) and Cadan Ariola (144th, 24:25.70) were responsible for the remainder of the Bulldawgs’ points.
Bobby Trivitt (44th, 18:12.20) and Cristian Vasquez (47th, 18:18.10) finished within six seconds of each other to help the Bobcats tally 279 points, while teammates Omarion Bartlett (74th, 19:00.20) and Blaze Hiapo (75th, 19:00.20) left less than a second separation between them. Chaparral senior Jayden Terry was 82nd (19:12.80).
En route to an 11th-place (296) finish, all five of the Broncos runners — Daniel Bernhard (52nd, 18:22.40), Samuel Yarbrough (62nd, 18:29.60), Izaiah Rodriguez (64th, 18:34.80), Mario Padmanabhan (78th, 19:06.90) and Demarcus Miller (86th, 19:20.90) — had times within one minute of each other.
Harker Heights (14th, 323) was the only other area team in attendance.
Cody Zimmerman, a sophomore, led the quintet with 33rd-place time of 17:47.70. He was followed by senior Kaleb Mexey (71st, 18:51.50), freshman Reilly Vance (77th, 19:06.90), sophomore Christion Meiners (83rd, 19:19.10) and senior Zachariah Dailey (116th, 20:12.80).
Also competing individually were Ellison senior Corahn Evans (35th, 17:59.10) and juniors Marques Kelley (39th, 18:04.60) and Mike Rodriguez Quintana (48th, 18:20.40) and the Killeen trio of Jose Cantu (80th, 19:10.60), Christian Matta (93rd, 19:40.80) and Elijah McClean (135th, 21:49.30).
