It was not the situation Niles Dunnells wanted to be in, but it was the response he was looking for.
Heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Shoemaker, Ellison was riding a three-game losing streak, falling to Bryan, Harker Heights and Temple as its playoff hopes began dwindling.
With one match remaining, however, the Eagles ended the skid.
Michael Kelley, a junior, scored within the first 10 minutes of play, and the Grey Wolves were unable to respond as Ellison won 2-0 to clinch District 12-6A’s final postseason berth.
Following the victory, the Eagles head coach admitted the showing was significant.
“This was a must-win situation,” Dunnells said, “or our season was possibly over.
“This was really reassuring. It was pressure-packed game, and all the guys kept their composure. I’m really proud of the guys.”
Entering the evening, two teams — Harker Heights and Killeen — were within three at least points of the Eagles in the standings, but it did not take long to create a measure of separation.
In the ninth minute, Kelley advanced the ball along the left sideline before breaking toward the goal and scoring in a one-on-one situation.
Ellison maintained the advantage for essentially the rest of the match, doubling its cushion in the waning minutes as sophomore Guillermo Avalos fired the ball into the back of the net from 25 yards out with a mere 145 seconds remaining in regulation.
“We were talking about the game and said that we only needed one goal,” Dunnells said. “We just needed one goal and to keep them from scoring.
“I guess they took that to heart.”
With the win, the Eagles join Belton, Bryan and Temple as the district’s playoff representatives, and they will be encountering a familiar opponent.
Ellison will face District 11-6A champion Duncanville in the opening round. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 8-0 on Jan. 9.
The bi-district contest will be either Thursday or Friday and is tentatively set to be played at Corsicana High School.
“I know Duncanville is a good team,” Dunnells said. “They beat us in our third game of the season, so we’ve seen just how good a group they are.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
FINAL 12-6A STANDINGS
y-Belton 10-1-3, 35 pts
x-Bryan 9-2-3, 32 pts
x-Temple 9-2-3, 31 pts
x-Ellison 6-6-2, 22 pts
Harker Heights 5-8-1, 17 pts
Killeen 4-7-3, 16 pts
Copperas Cove 4-7-3, 15 pts
Shoemaker 0-14, 0 pts
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Belton 6, Killeen 0
- Bryan 4, Harker Heights 1
- Ellison 2, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 6, Copperas Cove 3
End of Regular Season
