There is no time for disappointment.
Entering Friday’s home finale against Bryan, Ellison was fighting for a playoff berth, sitting in fourth place — four points ahead of Copperas Cove and four points behind the Vikings.
With four games remaining in District 12-6A play, the Eagles were hoping to make a move, but it did not happen.
Bryan peppered Ellison with shots in the second half, connecting twice to build on a one-goal advantage at halftime and escaping with a 3-0 victory plus a spot in the postseason.
While the outcome stings in the standings, Eagles head coach Niles Dunnells has other concerns.
“We just have to keep our heads up,” he said. “We can’t let this negatively affect us.
“We have to put this behind us, step up and be ready to play.”
Ellison returns to the field today, traveling to Harker Heights for a 1 p.m. start in a game rescheduled due to the recent inclement weath-
er that shut down travel across the state.
Against the Vikings, the Eagles simply could not find their rhythm.
Ellison delivered four shots on goal in the first half, but could not get anything past Bryan goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez. Eagles junior David Ortega was also producing saves in the first half, accounting for four, but in the 38th minute, a deflected save was redirected into the goal.
Then, following halftime, Bryan dominated the field.
The Vikings delivered 13 of their 23 shots on goal in the second half, scoring less than nine minutes into the half to double their cushion.
The Eagles recorded their first shot of the second half in the 62nd minute as junior Michael Kelly was denied on a breakaway, and three minutes later, Bryan posted the match’s final goal on a corner kick that was knocked into the back of the net by Bryce Luckie after his initial shot — a header — was blocked.
“Bryan is a good team,” Dunnells said, “but the wind tonight was a real big factor for us, and it made it hard to control the ball.
“My guys were playing tough, but we just weren’t able to execute the way we wanted to. The wind was just eally messing with us.”
With the loss, Ellison falls to 5-4-2 (19 points) with three games remaining in the regular season. Along with traveling to face the Knights tomorrow, the Eagles close with contests at Temple and Shoemaker next week.
“We’ve just got to brush this game off,” Dunnells said. “We’ve got three games left, and every one is important as we head down the stretch.”
