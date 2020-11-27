The Ellison Eagles threatened to mix up the District 12-6A playoff race Friday night. Instead, their season ended with a fourth league loss of a touchdown or less in a 24-22 defeat against the Bryan Vikings at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Ellison (2-8, 1-6) scored the first 14 points of the game before Bryan (6-2, 5-2) answered with 24 consecutive points and held on to clinch a playoff spot.
Ellison quarterback Faleifa Mauga threw for three touchdowns, good for 29, 30 and 62 yards. Two of the TDs went to Trejon Spiller.
“Bryan is a good football team,” said Ellison head coach Todd Wright. “They are used to doing some winning there. Their quarterback did a good job. Our seniors went out there and fought. There was a bunch of kids playing in spots that they weren’t used to playing in.”
Late in the first quarter, Mauga appeared to overthrow Spiller in the end zone, but Spiller reached high and snagged the ball with his right hand for Ellison’s opening 29-yard TD.
Mauga then floated a pass to tight end Christopher Uresti for the two-point conversion and Ellison led 8-0.
The Vikings fumbled on their next drive and Ellison linebacker Julio Ramirez-Posada recovered it on the Bryan 30.
The Eagles quickly capitalized. Mauga threw a 30-yard TD pass to running back Damashja Harris, who was wide open, but the Eagles failed on the two-point try and led 14-0.
In the second quarter, Vikings kicker Nico Bulhof kicked a 34-yard field goal to put Bryan on the board, 14-3.
With 50 seconds left in the half, Vikings running back Du’wayne Paulhill took it in from 2 yards out and Bryan trailed just 14-10 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Vikings took the lead, 17-14, with 8:50 left when quarterback Malcolm Gooden called his own number and scored from 38 yards out.
The Eagles fumbled on their next drive and Vikings defensive back Matthew Cooks pounced on it.
Bryan took advantage of the turnover with Gooden finding Hunter Vivaldi in the end zone for an 11-yard TD with 1:55 left in the period. That extended the Vikings’ lead to 24-14 and they seemed to be firmly in control.
But Ellison answered with Mauga hooking up with Spiller for a 62-yard catch-and-run score. The two-point conversion was good and the Eagles were back in the game.
The Eagles had one last good threat, driving to the Bryan 22 before coming up inches short on fourth-and-one with 7:17 remaining.
From there the Vikings chewed up up nearly all of the remaining clock. They were stopped on fourth-and-goal with seven seconds left.
That was only enough time for Mauga to scramble and complete a harmless pass over the middle that was stopped by the Vikings.
12-6A STANDINGS
y-Temple 7-0
x-Bryan 5-2
x-Shoemaker 5-2
Harker Heights 4-2
Belton 3-3
Killeen 1-5
Ellison 1-6
Copperas Cove 0-6
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 24, Ellison 22
- Harker Heights 42, Copperas Cove 20
- Shoemaker 27, Belton 21, OT
- Temple 49, Killeen 6
