AUSTIN — Christine Kim was not supposed to be here.
Competing for a first-year program as a freshman, Chaparral’s standout swimmer has been exceeding expectations all season by winning races against more experienced swimmers, and on Friday, it happened again.
After failing to automatically qualify at the Region VI meet, Kim capitalized on her opportunity as a call-up, finishing 13th in the 50-yard freestyle preliminary race at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet.
Out of 24 swimmers, only the top 16 advanced to today’s finals, and following the accomplishment, Kim admitted the opportunity to race for a state title is special and somewhat unexpected.
“I was satisfied with my race,” she said. “I dropped my time, but honestly I thought I could do better. I’m happy, though, because not everyone has the chance to make it to the finals at state.
“I’m surprised too, because I was seeded 19th, so I just didn’t expect to make it to the finals.”
Kim completed the race in 24.51 seconds, shaving time off her silver-medal showing of 25.11 at the District 22-5A meet and her fourth-place finish (24.73) at regionals.
While Kim was slightly uncertain if she would be in this position, her coach was not.
“She is an amazing swimmer,” Chaparral head coach Garrett Davidson said, “and she puts in all the work. I can’t take any credit for any of this. Christine is absolutely the hardest working young woman I have ever met.
“To be at this point as a freshman is amazing, and I’m glad we’ve still got three more years.”
Kim returns to the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on Saturday for an opportunity to become the first state champion in the school’s brief history, and she will be racing against some familiar competition.
Ellison junior Alyssa Ifill also qualified for the 50 freestyle finals, securing the final spot in the field with a time of 24.67 — a mere .06 faster than the 17th place swimmer. Ifill, who won the district championship in 24.99, qualified for state by placing third (24.65) at regionals.
Cedar Park sophomore Ella Mongenel enters today’s race as the favorite after placing first in the preliminary with a time of 23.11. Leander Rouse junior Ella McQuinn (23.46) and Friendswood sophomore K.K. LeBlanc (23.52) followed in the final standings.
The trio also occupied the same spots following the 100 freestyle, which also will feature Ifill, who was 13th in the preliminary race.
“I’m so excited to be at my state meet and make finals,” Ifill said. “I’m just really happy and proud of myself, because coming into the meet, I was extremely nervous. My only goal for today was to make the finals.
“I did that, and I’m proud.”
Ifill split the district championship in the event with Kim, recording identical times of 55.07 before Ifill was third (53.35) at regionals, allowing her to advance and post a time of 53.73 in the preliminary race.
Mongenel had a time of 50.04, while McQuinn and LeBlanc finished in 50.59 and 50.77, respectively.
Like Kim, Ifill is attempting to win the first swimming state championship in school history, which would also mark the first swimming title for any Killeen ISD athlete.
The finals begin at 4 p.m., and while each has the chance to accomplish a first, Davidson believes a standard is now established at Chaparral.
“The precedent has already been set for us,” he said. “Now, as a program, this is what we are aiming for. If a freshman can come out and do it in the first year of our school, then everyone is capable of pushing themselves like that.
“Why aim for district or regionals? We’re aiming for state now.”
CLASS 5A STATE SWIMMING FINALS
- 4 p.m., Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas at Austin
