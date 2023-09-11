Paced by a trio of top-10 showings, Ellison put together an impressive outing as a program at last week’s Midway Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational, where the Eagles and Lady Eagles each emerged as their division’s runner-up.
Racing along a three-mile course at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex, junior Ethan Carranza was first to cross the finish line, posting a time of 15 minutes, 44.0 seconds, while senior teammate Corahn Evans was seventh (16:42.5) for the Eagles, and Lady Eagles junior D’Angeleigh Dombkowski (8th, 20:19.9) led a quintet of top-20 scorers.
Dombkowski’s performance was complemented by Ellison freshman Faith Etienne (13th, 20:43.8), junior Aubree Jones (15th, 21:13.1), senior Samantha Harvey (16th, 21:14.6) and junior Lillianna Lecounte (20th, 21:39.1), who all finished within one minute of each other to accumulate 64 points.
Mansfield Lake Ridge won the Class 5A-6A team title with 38 points, and Cleburne finished fourth (64)after losing a tiebreaker with the Lady Eagles.
Ellison sophomores Lauren Pardo (21st, 21:47.5) and Brianna Trevino (35th, 23:38.8), senior Illiana Thomas (38th, 23:57.9) and junior Elizabeth Kinsey (39th, 24:13.9) also competed, but their times did not count toward the team total.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles return to the course Thursday for the Waco Invitational.
Harker Heights standout senior Ella Perry collected the individual championship, posting a time of 17:54.6 — more than 90 seconds faster then her closest competitor — to guide the Lady Knights (74) to a fourth-place finish.
Sophomore teammate Xenia Gutierrez completed the course three spots back with a fourth-place time of 19:40.0, while the senior trio of Treasure Bethea (14th, 20:59.3), Tyana Hymes (25th, 22:39.6) and Sarah Gill (36th, 23:41.9) were responsible for the remainder of Harker Heights’ points.
Chaparral was the only other area school in attendance, placing sixth (178) thanks in part to junior Laila Seibert’s time of 22:21.9, which situated her 23rd overall. Fayija Smith (37th, 23:47.3) and Avianna Borja (44th, 24:33.1), who are sophomores, followed with junior Jessvelyn Perez (45th, 24:38.8) and sophomore Liliana Taveras (53rd, 25:10.2) rounding out the Lady Bobcats’ score.
Additionally, Chaparral sophomores Alina Martin (55th, 25:24.2) and Annabella Reina (60th, 26:24.7) and junior Gabriela Weary (67th, 27:57.6), and the Lady Knights freshman duo of Kaitlyn Jackowski (54th, 25:13.7) and Maya Beckett (57th, 25:50.6) and senior teammate Destiny Hernandez (71st, 29:12.1) also raced.
In the boys division, the remainder of the Eagles’ 72 points were amassed by juniors Marques Kelley (11th, 16:51.0) and Mike Rodriguez Quintana (17th, 17:24.9) and senior Shmari Traynham (35th, 18:35.5)
With a 13th-place time of 17:16.4, senior Bobby Trivitt led Chaparral to a sixth-place finish with 136 points. The Bobcats sophomore quartet of Geno Ybarra (28th, 18:07.7), Cristian Vasquez (30th, 18:17.0), Blaze Hiapo (33rd, 18:18.7) and Fantino Weary (36th, 18:38.3) accounted for the rest of the team’s score by crossing within 31 seconds of each other.
Chaparral seniors Maurice Young (40th, 18:55.3), Omarion Bartlett (45th, 19:11.5), Paul Kamara (50th, 19:50.2) and Jayden Terry (51st, 19:58.8) also competed.
A quartet of Knights were in attendance with freshman Reilly Vance leading the way by placing 23rd overall (17:43.2). Christion Meiners (42nd, 19:02.2), a sophomore, senior Zachariah Dailey (48th, 19:30.3) and sophomore Tanner McIntosh-Richter (52nd, 20:20.7) were also in attendance.
