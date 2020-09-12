The Ellison boys and girls cross country teams won their season openers on Saturday at the McGregor XC Invitational.
The Lady Eagles took the top five spots to earn a perfect score of 15 points. Sophomore Kera Harvey won the 5,000-meter race in 21 minutes, 10.4 seconds. Sophomore Christian Batista (22:28.9) was second. Freshman Samantha Harvey (22:38.6) was third. Freshman Julisa Ramirez-Posada (22:44) was fourth. Rose Saeed (22:54.7) finished fifth.
Ellison won by 43 points over Waco University. Waco was third.
Freshman Teyanna Gibbs (24:55.5) and sophomore Yessenia Gutierrez (25:10.2) also finished in the top 10 for the Lady Eagles. Jasmine Priest, Illiana Thomas and Olivia Wintz placed 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.
Defending 4A state champion Jaci McGregor of Salado won the 1A Division with a time of 12:10.1 on the 2-mile course. It was her second straight win to start the season.
Anna Lesley (12:55.4) was seventh for the Lady Eagles, who finished third in the team standings with 51 points, just points behind Lorena. Host McGregor won the division with 38 points.
Lampasas’ Lady Badgers won Division B by taking the fourth through eighth spots. Sophomore Brooke Coffman led the LHS pack with a time of 13:18.8.
Lampasas tallied 30 points to easily top Clifton (73) and Cameron Yoe (74).
Ellison sophomore Aaron Crittenden (16:26.2) was runner-up in the Division B boys 5K race. Michael A. Kelly (fourth, 17:40.9), Hunter Cox (fifth, 17:58.6), Edwin Vega Oliveras (eighth, 18:33.2) and Gabriel Robinson (18:44.7) also contributed to the Eagles’ winning total of 29 points. Waco (44) and Waco University (56) were second and third.
In the 1A boys race, Salado’s Grant Sellers (17:01.3) finished third. Trey Graham (17:30.1) was fifth, and Isaac Huerta (17:47.9) was eighth.
Salado was second in the team standings with 48 points, 20 behind McGregor.
Lampasas’ Cody Hinson (17:43.9) and Tate Rainwater (17:46.6) finished second and third to help the Badgers place fourth in Division D.
HOLY TRINITY INVITATIONAL
The Harker Heights boys and girls cross country teams also won their season openers at the Holy Trinity Invitational at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.
The Lady Knights placed eight in the top 13, led by sophomore Kailynn Denney, who finished second overall on the 5K course at 20:40.
Re’auna Sanford (24:16) was seventh. The next six runners to cross the finish line were also from Heights: Mikaela Igou (24:20), Tamara Mason (24:30.1), Nadia Frisbee (34:30.7), Brandy Mayer (24.39.6), Madelin Constancio (24:40) and Haley Harper (24:44).
The Lady Knights finished with 31 points to top Temple by six. Lago Vista was third with 66.
Luis Mora led the Heights boys with a third-place finish of 18:39.9. Cade Perry was sixth (18:55.3) and Caleb Pursley was ninth (19:23.8). Thomas Gutierrez (12th, 19:35.5) and David Lanxon (19th, 20:17) also contributed to the Knights’ winning tally of 38 points.
Temple finished second with 44. Austin Regents (88) was third.
In the Division C race, Florence freshman Logan Maldonado finished second at 24:11. Sophomore Asa Burroughs placed sixth (25:16.7).
BRENHAM MEET
At the Brenham Hillacious Invitational, Shoemaker’s Jaylen Stringfellow (17:27.2) and Quintin Johnson (17:39.3) took the top two spots in the Black division.
The Grey Wolves placed third in the team standings with 81 points. Cypress Ranch (25) won the meet.
Lamar Fulshear (63) was second.
The Lady Wolves finished fifth. Erin Jackson posted the top finish for SHS, placing 20th in 25:35.7.
