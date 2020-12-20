Two coaches in the same sport at the same high school reach career milestone win totals two weeks apart.
Ellison High School girls’ basketball coach Sherry McKinnon, beginning her 14th season, won this year’s opener Nov. 7 on the road to reach 300 career wins.
Thirteen days later, Ellison boys’ basketball coach Alberto Jones, Jr., in his 13th season, led his team to another home victory at the Ellison gym to stay undefeated on the season and mark his 300th.
In a way it’s a shocking coincidence for the pair of coaches to reach the same number of wins, all at the same school days apart.
In another way, though, when talented leaders stick to a winning game plan and keep going the shots seem to fall in.
As Jones and McKinnon sit casually in the school’s small gym watching over a PE class with other coaches, there seems to be another key factor in their shared success.
Glancing at her longtime colleague, McKinnon says it. “We like each other.”
Jones graduated from Ellison in 1998, attended Prairie View A&M University, then coached one season at Smith Middle School before joining David Manley’s coaching staff at Ellison and eventually taking the head coaching position.
McKinnon, an Oklahoma native and Oral Roberts University graduate, taught and coached at Liberty Hill Middle School before taking the Ellison job in 2006. She is in her 34th year as an educator.
“She helps me keep perspective,” said Jones. “She will give me that mom talk. I internalize a lot. It helps to talk, to share.”
Sharing space and consistently winning together has never led to tension. On the contrary, the relationship has built a solid friendship. “We care for each other’s program,” Jones said.
Off the court, the two families get together, sometimes share a meal after church.
There’s also the matter of a whole lot of really good basketball.
The two coaches acknowledge they are intensely competitive, but also demand from their students the highest level of discipline. There is no question what you are signing up for when you try out for an Ellison basketball team.
“We go to tough tournaments,” McKinnon said, “because we’re always trying to get to the playoffs and we need to face tough competition.”
Consistency, Jones said, is what makes him proud. His teams have continued into the playoffs 11 of 12 years and consistently win 20-plus games. “We have different kids and we work for the same results each year,” he said.
“We’ve done it the right way,” said Jones, “with discipline and hard work. We teach that winning is a byproduct.”
Both coaches emphasize relationships with players.
“Year in and year out, seniors move on and they do well,” said McKinnon. “They do well and are happy.” One former player, KeneshaSaygo now coaches at Ellison.
“When you have players graduate and come back and talk to you and talk to the kids, you know you’ve done something right,” said Jones.
“It’s a blessing,” said McKinnon. “We can provide each other perspective. We step into each other’s practices, steal from each other, share plays.”
This year as much as ever Jones and McKinnon said they are grateful for every moment of the season and they sense the same in their players.
“I sense an appreciation, a gratitude,” said McKinnon. “I’m grateful for every practice, for every game. They know we care and that we love them. They also know that someone is watching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.