Ellison's Zy'Aire King returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and Sidney Holland tossed four TD passes as the visiting Eagles routed winless Cleburne 47-17 on Friday.
Ellison (3-3, 2-2 4-5A-D1) had scored only 50 points in its first three league games and just 90 on the season.
The offense was humming early. Bobby Williams opened the scoring on a 25-yard pass from Holland just 71 seconds in.
King made it 12-0 with the first of his return TDs, a 65-yarder. He capped the scoring with 5:05 remaining in the game on an 80-yard return.
Khamani Debrow (4-77 receiving) caught 29- and 39-yard TD passes from Holland. Debrow's first score came on fourth-and-8 after the Yellowjackets turned the ball over with an errant punt snap.
At one point in the opening half, Ellison led 19-3 despite throwing three interceptions.
Logan Schroyer scored on an 8-yard run in the final minute of the first half to help the Yellowjackets (0-7, 0-5) pull within 19-10 at the break.
But it didn't take long for Ellison to answer in the second half. Tay'Veon Johnson caught a 31-yard TD pass from Holland and the Eagles led 26-10.
Schroyer answered with a 31-yard TD pass of his own to James Reynolds Jr with 5:57 left in the third quarter. But following Anthony Terronez's extra point, Cleburne went scoreless the rest of the way.
Joseph Fowlkes IV scored on 46-yard run with 8:33 left as the Eagles stretched their lead to 40-17.
Ellison finished with 355 yards of offense and held Cleburne to 8-of-29 passing. Tyrone Osberry had an interception to start the final period and the Eagles also recovered a fumble.
Holland finished 13 of-24 through the air for 218 yards with two interceptions. Xavier Dormeus also saw time at QB and was 3-of-8 for 20 yards with one interception.
Ellison hosts Killeen (3-3, 2-2) next Friday at Searles Stadium. The city's oldest rivalry will also be a likely must-win game as both teams are currently part of a four-way tie for fourth place.
Cleburne travels to Red Oak next week.
ELLISON 47, CLEBURNE 17
Ellison 12 7 14 14 — 47
Cleburne 3 7 7 0 — 17
First Quarter
Ell — Bobby Williams 25 pass from Sidney Holland (kick failed), 10:49.
Ell — Zy'Aire King 65 punt return (run fail), 7:35.
Cle — Anthony Terronez 33 field goal, 2:17.
Second Quarter
Ell — Khamani Debrow 29 pass from Holland (Jevon Smith kick), 9:40.
Cle — Logan Schroyer 8 run (Terronez kick), 0:43.
Third Quarter
Ell — Tay'Veon Johnson 31 pass from Holland (Smith kick), 9:23.
Cle — James Reynolds Jr. 31 pass from Schroyer ( Terronez kick), 5:57.
Ell — Debrow 39 pass from Holland (Smith kick), 0:45.
Fourth Quarter
Ell — Joseph Fowlkes 46 run (Smith kick), 8:33.
Ell — King 80 punt return (Smith kick), 5:05.
Team Statistics
Ell Cle
First downs 18 15
Rushes-Yards 23-117 40-86
Passing Yards 238 201
Total Yards 355 287
Cmp.-Att.-Int. 16-32-3 8-29-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-32 5-27.2
Penalties-Yards 10-75 5-60
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Ellison, Fowlkes 5-82, Daryl Cannie 8-29, Williams 1-9, Jayson Erving 1-2, Jordan Jews 1-1, Emory Watson 1-0, Tim Olagoke 1-0, Xavier Dormeus 1-(minus 1), Holland 3-(minus 8). Cleburne, Jayshaun Scales 22-65, Schroyer 11-44, Jaygen Wells 4-12, Malachi Cunningham 1-(minus 1), Landry Shields 1-(minus 8), Team 1-(minus 26).
PASSING — Ellison, Holland 13-24-2-218, Dormeus 3-8-1-20. Cleburne, Shields 4-16-0-121, Schroyer 4-13-1-80.
RECEIVING — Ellison, Debrow 4-77, Johnson 3-69, Jews 3-24, Williams 2-30, Robert Harding 2-15, Cannie 1-17, Watson 1-5. Cleburne: Cunningham 3-105, Dorian Potter 3-42, Reynolds 1-31, Wells 1-23.
Records — Ellison 3-3, 2-2 4-5A-D1; Cleburne 0-7, 0-5.
Box score courtesy of Cleburne Times-Review
4-5A-D1 STANDINGS
Midlothian 5-0
Lake Belton 4-1
Red Oak 3-1
Ellison 2-2
Granbury 2-2
Killeen 2-2
Shoemaker 2-2
Cleburne 0-5
Waco 0-5
Friday's Games
- Ellison 47, Cleburne 17
- Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13
- Midlothian 56, Granbury 7
- Red Oak 69, Waco 7
- BYE: Shoemaker
