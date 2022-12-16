Brendan Bett always dreamed of playing Division I football, but he did not want to receive a scholarship.
Betts wanted to earn it.
Thursday morning, the accomplishment was achieved for Ellison’s standout defensive end, who committed to play for Baylor during a signing ceremony inside the high school’s gymnasium. The early signing period officially begins Wednesday when school is out.
While the moment encompassed everything Bett wanted, the journey proves he is deserving.
“Looking back,” the senior said, “you can see the progression in my play year after year. I went from being an honorable mention on the all-district team to getting on the first team as a junior. Then, in my senior year, I was named defensive MVP.
“It feels good to see everything paying off. I wasn’t just a slouch, and everything happened because of hard work.”
Standing 6 feet, 5 inches and weighing 280 pounds, Bett dominated on the field, producing 63 tackles and four sacks along with pressuring the opposing quarterback 15 times as the Eagles finished fifth in District 4-5A, Division I.
While Ellison (5-5, 4-4) fell just short of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, Bett’s talents were on full display in a 27-13 loss to state-ranked Midlothian, tallying 11 total tackles, including seven solo, with four going for a loss.
Statistics, however, do not accurately portray all of Bett’s contributions, according to Ellison head coach Danny Servance.
“Leaders are an extension of the head coach,” Servance said, “so it is very important to have a high level of support from the locker room, because you really visit and have meetings with those guys. I can read the pulse of the team from our captains.
“Brendan always knew our expectations and our mission statement, and he would assist in relaying that to the team and make them accountable. That is priceless.”
Despite all his accolades with the Eagles, though, everything now begins anew.
After a 6-6 regular season, Baylor is poised to face Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday at Fort Worth’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Next season, Bett intends to be contributing for the Bears, but he also knows a spot is not reserved for him.
So, while his signing is something to celebrate, it cannot be dwelled upon.
“This just motivates me to start grinding,” Bett said. “My goal is to start, but if I can’t, then I at least want to get playing time. So, I know that I have to get after it now, because there is a whole different intensity at that level. It is almost like a whole new world.
“I have to be physically prepared, and I also have to be mentally prepared. So, all that training starts right now.”
Not everything will be foreign to Bett, though.
Former Ellison teammate Devonte Tezino, a defensive lineman, is currently a freshman at Baylor and will be able to ease the transition for Bett as he looks to immediately thrive.
And perhaps nobody is awaiting the reunion more than Servance.
“Being a Baylor alum,” he said, “of course I’m proud of the fact they are getting another one of mine. I’m just tickled that both of them have an opportunity to play again together at a good Division I program.
“That is just like icing on the cake.”
Bett received offers from multiple schools, including Colorado, Texas Tech, SMU, Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Minnesota and Georgia State, and while the recruiting process was complicated at times, his
decision was easy.
“It was stressful at times,” Bett said, “because you would question if you were making the right decision, but the more I visited Baylor, the more I knew this was where I wanted to be.
“The more I learned, the more certain I was about my decision.”
