Ellison is one victory away from another outright district championship, but it was not easy to reach the position.
Like every other team in District 22-5A, the Lady Eagles were forced to wait out the weather this week as icy conditions postponed Tuesday’s games until Saturday while also preventing practices, and as luck would have it, the rescheduling forced Ellison to play the league’s two other top teams in an 18-hour stretch.
The scenario did not affect the Lady Eagles, though.
Thanks to a pair of key surges, Ellison claimed sole possession of first place in the standings Saturday by defeating visiting Shoemaker 68-59 on the heels of a 56-27 victory at Killeen, and now, a win at last-place Waco University in Tuesday’s regular-season finale earns the outright title.
While the week has been
difficult, Lady Eagles head coach Sherry McKinnon’s struggles began long before.
“This feels really good,” she said, “because we only had two returning players from last year, and it was really hard. These are new positions for all these girls with this being their first varsity experience, and that was a real challenge.
“I had to do some affirmation to myself just to keep believing that we were doing the right things, and there is just no way I could have done it without my coaching staff.”
Entering the game tied with Ellison for first place, the Lady Grey Wolves did not make things easy either.
The squads were tied 12-12 following the first quarter and were deadlocked at 25-25 with 2 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the half after Shoemaker freshman Madyson Mitchell’s steal and subsequent fastbreak layup.
Then, the Lady Eagles pulled away.
Ellison (11-2) recorded eight of the period’s final 10 points, and Shoemaker never fully recovered.
“Anytime a team goes on a run like that,” Lady Grey Wolves head coach Kellen Hearn said, “it can be hard to come back from, but this team is resilient, and we’ve been down before. We weren’t in unfamiliar territory, but we did make it harder.
“You just can’t give up runs like that to teams like Ellison.”
The Lady Eagles’ cushion inflated to 13 points, 47-34, late in the third quarter before Shoemaker rallied behind Sophia Edwin and Mitchell, who accounted for eight and nine points, respectively, in the final period.
But it was not enough.
The Lady Grey Wolves pulled within 50-47, but Ellison had another answer, using a 10-2 outburst to put the score out of reach.
Jerriyah Baines, a sophomore, posted a team-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while teammate Asia Zachary had 16 points, and Deyanna Reed contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Additionally, Tiana St. Cyr, a senior point guard, had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
The performances helped spoil Edwin’s 24-point outing and Mitchell’s 23-point, 11-rebound double-double.
The loss drops Shoemaker (10-3) into a second-place tie with Killeen (10-3) with one game remaining. The Lady Grey Wolves travel to Waco on Tuesday, when the Lady Kangaroos host Belton.
Although tiebreaker scenarios could still play out, Ellison has complete control of its championship fate entering its final game, and McKinnon’s message for her team is simple.
“We have to play like we haven’t won anything,” she said. “We cannot walk in there and feel like we have things sealed up, because that is how teams get beat, and we can lose on any given night. We’ve got to handle our business and not take anything for granted.
“We have to keep this momentum going, because we are in preparation for the playoffs, so we need to handle Tuesday’s game just like we would for a playoff game.”
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 11-0
x-Belton 8-3
x-Waco University 8-3
x-Shoemaker 7-4
Chaparral 4-7
Lake Belton 3-8
Killeen 2-9
Waco 1-10
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 69, Waco 25
- No. 2 Ellison 62, Shoemaker 40
- Lake Belton 67, Killeen 58
- University 54, Chaparral 46
