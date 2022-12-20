Alberto Jones Jr. sent a message to his team during Tuesday’s District 22-5A opener.
In response to a perceived lack of focus from some of No. 5 Ellison’s roster, the Eagles head coach took extreme measures, forcing four of his typical starters to watch from the bench as the contest versus visiting Belton — a team with two consecutive wins in the series — began.
Due in part to the decision, Ellison could not create any separation early against the Tigers, who return just one starter from last season’s co-district championship squad, and the teams went into halftime within three points of one another.
The Eagles’ veteran lineup took control in the third quarter, though, and Ellison emerged with a 66-54 victory.
While there were no negative repercussions from the benchings in the district standings, Jones believes the collective attitude of his team must change if the Eagles hope to achieve their goal of earning a state championship.
“Our guys have to be ready to play before the game starts,” he said, “and by before the game, I mean at shootarounds and when we shoot at halftime of the junior varsity game. We have to take care of all those other moments first and foremost.
“We are starting to get lackadaisical and slacking off, walking in late to stuff. We have to fix all of that.”
Despite arriving after tipoff, Ellison’s typical starting five made an impact, accounting for 53 of the team’s points with all but 12 coming after the first quarter.
Regardless of who was on the floor, however, Belton began the game in rhythm offensively.
The Tigers connected on five of 11 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first quarter and trailed by just a point, 18-17, to start the second period, where Eagles standout guard Jamyron Keller — an Oklahoma State signee — scored nine of his team-high 18 points.
Nevertheless, Ellison remained within reach at halftime, leading 30-27, but a 21-9 outburst in the third quarter completely changed the complexion of the contest.
Belton (12-5, 0-1) scored five unanswered points in the final period to create an 11-point game at 60-49, but the Tigers would not get any closer.
Although Belton head coach Jason Fossett hoped to emerge with a third victory versus the area powerhouse in one calendar year, it did not happen. Still, he believes the performance proves a point to his inexperienced team.
“We can’t be happy with losing,” Fossett said, “but we can be happy with the way we prepared. The guysdid a good job of preparing for Ellison, but the challenge is doing that 13 more times to finish district. We can’t take any district game off.
“We are capable of beating anybody, but we are also capable of losing to anybody with the group we have that has never been in the fire of a district season.”
Along with his offensive output, Keller had game-highs of six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, while teammate Ahziel McIver finished with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Additionally, freshman guard Sean Parks contributed four points, rebounds and assists for Ellison (15-3, 1-0).
The efforts helped spoil a 22-point performance from Johnson, who also had five rebounds. Gian Carlo, a junior, complemented the effort by scoring 18 points on four-of-eight 3-point shooting.
Now, the Eagles turn their attention toward excelling at the ultra-competitive Whataburger Tournament conducted over three days beginning Dec. 28 at Mansfield Legacy.
“We’re going to be playing against some top teams,” Jones said, “but when we compete, we are a top team. We just let little things become big things. Four guys who normally start didn’t tonight, and instead of just forgetting about that, it kind of lingered throughout the first half.
“We have to be mentally tough and not worry about the little things.”
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday's district openers
- No. 5 Ellison 66, Belton 54
- Killeen 61, Waco 42
- Shoemaker 59, Chaparral 53
- Waco University 58, Lake Belton 51
