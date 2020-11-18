It took only one game for Ellison’s new girls basketball season to become a memorable one for Sherry McKinnon.
The longtime Lady Eagles’ coach earned her 300th career victory when Ellison opened the season with a 27-20 win Nov. 7 at A&M Consolidated.
All of McKinnon’s wins have come at Ellison. It has taken just 14 seasons and 32 minutes to accomplish, resulting in a remarkable average of more than 21 per season.
“I’ve just been able to work with some amazing kids and parents and great coaches,” McKinnon said. “It’s just been an honor and a privilege.”
Ellison scored the first nine points against Consolidated and never trailed. Nylia Mobley and Kaylah Cherry each scored seven points to lead the Lady Eagles. Mobley, last
season’s 12-6A Defensive Player of the Year, also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Other scorers were Ke’Myha Satchel (five points), Kania Prichett (four) and Trinity Lewis and Le’Ondria Ford (two each).
“When A&M was in our district, I always thought it’s hard to win over at A&M,” McKinnon said. “You’d better come ready to play.”
Ellison did, even if the Lady Eagles weren’t at full strength. Ellison has three key players still toiling for the school’s playoff-bound volleyball team: junior post Kira Bass, 2019 12-6A first-team point guard Evelyn Lorenzo and second-team post DeAjia Brown.
Sophomore guard Kera Harvey dressed for the game but did not play. McKinnon did not want the 12-6A cross country champion risking getting dinged up three days before her regional meet.
McKinnon had no high school basketball head coaching experience before taking the job at Ellison in 2006. She did have experience building a successful girls basketball program, turning Killeen ISD’s Liberty Hill into a middle school dynamo. Opportunities to move up the ranks had come, but McKinnon turned them down.
“I’d been offered a few times,” she said, “but I didn’t do the high school because I had my two daughters and I didn’t want to be traveling.”
Meanwhile, the Ellison program had fallen on hard times after reaching the area finals in 2001. When the job came open, McKinnon was intrigued. The only problem was she’d be leaving her youngest daughter behind at Liberty Hill.
“We definitely had a talk about it and I really did struggle with leaving her at the middle school, but I knew she was going to be in great hands,” McKinnon said. “I remember actually telling her when I was praying about it and working on it and talking about it within our family that either I could go ahead and stay those two years at middle school with her or I could get four years with her in the high school.”
It ended up working out well for everyone.
“I didn’t have to miss many of her ball games or anything either,” McKinnon said. “The timing was right. It was meant to be.”
That may not be how it felt early on. Getting the Lady Eagles turned around proved to be challenging. McKinnon inherited a 6-21 team. She won 11 games in her first season, but the win tally slipped to nine in Year 2. The third season produced green shoots and a 16-win ledger. The breakthrough came in Year 4 — a 25-9 playoff season.
The Lady Eagles have been perennial playoff contenders since, adhering to McKinnon’s mantra of hard work.
“If you want something, you’ve got to work for it,” she preaches to her players. “... Nobody’s going to give you anything, nobody owes you anything.
“And that’s a life lesson, too. Not just for basketball,” she added. “Work for what you want. Have no regrets.
“That’s one thing I promised myself. I’m not going to let anybody outwork me. And they’re not going to outwork our kids.
“If you’re going to play in this program, you have to be willing to work hard.”
UPCOMING GAMES
- FRIDAY: Ellison at No. 1 Duncanville, 6:30 p.m.
- MONDAY: Ellison at Pflugerville, 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.