HARKER HEIGHTS — Ellison only needed one opportunity.
The Lady Eagles entered Friday’s District 12-6A second-place tiebreaker with an advantage over Belton and Copperas Cove after winning a coin toss during the set-up of schedule. As a result, unlike the other teams, Ellison could secure the second seed with just one victory.
And the Lady Eagles did.
Ellison rebounded from an opening-set loss to defeat the Lady Tigers 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 and finish as the district’s runner-up to champion Bryan.
“We had some good karma with the coin toss,” Lady Eagles head coach Sarah Stolley said, “and that definitely helped.
“The girls understood the importance of this game and being able to get an extra day of film study, treatment and rest.”
If Ellison had lost, it would have had to return to Harker Heights today for a contest against Copperas Cove to determine third and fourth place, but instead, the Lady Eagles are now focused on their bi-district opponent.
Ellison (21-15) will face former district rival Waco Midway on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Lorena.
The outcome also entrenches Belton in third place after it defeated the Lady Bulldawgs 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 to open the night’s doubleheader. As the fourth-place team, Copperas Cove will face District 11-6A champion Mansfield in the opening round, while the Lady Tigers will match up against Waxahachie.
After falling in four and five sets to Copperas Cove (28-18) during the regular-season series, Belton defeated the Lady Bulldawgs with relative ease following a back-and-forth opener.
Neither team could create any separation during the first set as both squads remained within three points of each other until the Lady Tigers constructed a 24-20 lead, and after Copperas Cove thwarted a pair of set points, McKenzie Mansell’s hit secured the set.
Then, Belton (23-18) carried the momentum into the second set, immediately building a 7-1 lead before watching it balloon to 11 points, 22-11. The Lady Bulldawgs responded with four consecutive points, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.
The Lady Tigers replicated the fast start in the third set, posting seven unanswered points to open a 9-3 advantage, but Copperas Cove clawed its way back, scoring nine of the next 10 points to reclaim the lead at 15-14, and the Lady Bulldawgs rallied from another hole moments later, erasing a 20-15 deficit to tie the set 21-21.
But Belton senior Emily Revis’ kill punctuated the victory and set the stage for its encounter with Ellison.
During district, the programs played a pair of five-set matches with each team winning on the other’s home court.
This time would be different, though.
“It’s one thing to see the big picture,” Stolley said, “but these girls are learning to see things point by point, and they’ve been really intentional about that.
“I respect that because teenagers can lose focus or have their confidence taken away, but they’ve learned the importance of every single point.”
The Lady Eagles fell into a 10-3 hole to begin the match before almost digging their way out, and they did not trail again over the next two sets.
Belton led 11-9 in a must-win fourth set, but Ellison won five of the next six points and closed the set with a 4-1 outburst.
“I’m just proud of the team coming together in moments when things were getting really tough,” Stolley said. “Belton showed a lot of heart after playing a tough match directly before us, and then, we come in with fresh legs.
“That crossed my mind, but the heart my girls showed was just incredible against a great team.”
District 12-6A 3-way tiebreaker
- Belton def. Copperas Cove 25-22, 25-15, 25-23
- Ellison def. Belton 23-25,25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Ellison clinches No. 2 seed, Belton is No. 3 and Copperas Cove No. 4
District 19-4A 1st-place tiebreaker
- Burnet def. Salado 25-17, 26-24, 26-24
District 19-4A 3rd-place tiebreaker
- Lake Belton def. Georgetown Gateway 26-24, 16-25, 25-14, 25-11
MONDAY
- Ellison vs. Waco Midway in Class 6A bi-district, 6:30 p.m. at Lorena HS
