Temple's Tyson Tamez edged Ellison's Aaron Crittenden by 1.5 seconds to win the Waco High Invitational cross country meet Thursday at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.
Tamez finished the 5K course in 15 minutes, 49 seconds to beat his fellow sophomore competitor Critenden.
Copperas Cove's Ayden Seymour also medaled with a eighth-place finish of 16:54.2.
Ellison's Michael A. Kelly (17:02.1) finished 12th.
Ellison finished third in the team standings. The Eagles scored 76 points, eight behind runner-uo McGregor. Liberty Hill (41 points) won the meet.
Copperas Cove's Breonna McCarthy-Reese posted the top local finish in the girls race. She was sixth in 20:52.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.