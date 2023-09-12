BELTON — Shirelle Givens can finally see her team coming together.
Entering her second season overseeing the program, Ellison’s head coach understood things would not be easy as key pieces from last year’s playoff qualifying team moved on.
And initially, her intuition was correct as the Lady Eagles struggled to find cohesion on the court.
Tuesday evening, however, there were no such issues as Ellison consistently found ways to hold off charges and pull away in closing stretches, improving to 2-0 in District 22-5A play following a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 victory at Belton.
After the win, Givens admitted a similar situation earlier in the season would have probably yielded a different outcome.
“Keeping our composure and poise in difficult times was definitely something we had to work on,” she said. “We had a lot of our team graduate last year, so we had to bring up a bunch of new girls, and creating chemistry took us a few tournaments. But today we did a good job.
“We maintained our speed and our tempo and relied on having a togetherness that they worked so hard to build.”
Nevertheless, creating separation was not easy at any point during the contest, which never saw either team lead by more than six points.
The squads went back and forth in the opening set, playing to an 18-18 tie after Lady Eagles senior middle hitter Iyahna Hibbler’s kill, but the hit did not just deadlock the score, it actually propelled Ellison forward.
The Lady Eagles recorded seven consecutive points before the Lady Tigers thwarted a pair of set points before junior outside hitter A’nya Plato’s kill clinched the win.
Ellison carried the momentum into the second set, where it constructed a 6-2 lead before junior Maceyn Doskoscil triggered a series of four unanswered points for Belton, beginning another exchange of leads.
The Lady Eagles owned a slim 16-15 advantage following a kill from Belton’s Sadie Stewart, but a 6-3 outburst provided just enough space to operate, and Ellison secured the second set on libero Joynis Gonzalez Rosado’s ace.
In the final set, the Lady Eagles put together a strong start, taking immediate control and working an early 11-5 lead into a 19-13 cushion later, but the Lady Tigers responded.
Doskocil’s kill narrowed the gap to 24-21, but they could not get any closer as setter Chantelle Cancel set up Hibbler for the final point.
“Being able to get a sweep was great,” Hibbler said, “because sometimes we just relax once we get into the third set. That did not happen today, though.
“We definitely wanted to get out of this gym.”
Belton (1-1) will attempt to rebound Friday at home against Shoemaker, which is coming off its first playoff appearance in school history, while Ellison looks to remain unbeaten in district competition as it travels to Waco University.
Obviously, finding success during district and beyond requires strong play on the court, but other factors are also involved.
Although the Lady Eagles experienced a lot of turnover on the team, bonds have formed outside of the game as well, and according to Cancel, off-the-court relationships are critical to Ellison winning matches.
“This team means a lot to me,” the junior said, “and I’m just really happy to be a part of this program. We are very, very close as a group, and we hang out just as much outside of the game as we do when we are playing.
“We just all love each other and love being around each other, and you can’t build chemistry on the court if you don’t have it when you are off the court in my opinion.”
22-5A VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral 2-0
Ellison 2-0
Lake Belton 2-0
Belton 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Killeen 0-2
Waco 0-2
University 0-2
Tuesday's Games
Chaparral def. Waco University (3-2)
Ellison def. Belton 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Lake Belton def. Waco 25-8, 25-13, 25-10
Shoemaker def. Killeen 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
