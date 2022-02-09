Losing a hard-fought must-win season finale to Ellison on Tuesday was painful for the Lady Roos. Finding out later that both Temple and Belton lost on the same night must have been excruciating.
That’s how close Killeen was to a possible playoff spot. It needed one more win to force a three-way tie for third place. But the Lady Roos (7-7 12-6A) were unable to get it against the 12-6A champions, who let a 14-point second-half lead slip to five before holding on for a 52-45 victory at Killeen.
Killeen (7-7 12-6A) finished in fifth place, a game behind 8-6 Belton and Temple. Belton lost 61-48 at Bryan, and Temple fell 51-30 at Harker Heights, but they took the final playoffs spots when the Lady Roos' season ended.
Evelyn Lorenzo and Kira Bass each had 18 points for the Lady Eagles (12-2 12-6A), who will now prepare for a first-round playoff game against 11-6A No. 4 seed Mansfield Lake Ridge on Monday night at Robinson High School.
Lady Roos star Taleiyah Gibbs capped a stellar junior season with 22 points and nine rebounds. Fellow junior Tyanna Simpson added 13.
Ellison struggled initially against Killeen’s zone and the Lady Roos led 18-15 midway through the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Gibbs and a basket inside from Trinity Spencer.
Lorenzo tied it at 18 with a trey. On the Lady Eagles’ next trip down the floor, Asia Zachary made one of two free throws and Ellison led the rest of the way.
The lead grew to 14, 40-26, on Lorenzo’s layup in the final minute of the third quarter, the last of six consecutive buckets for Ellison.
While Ellison was hot, the Lady Roos finished the third quarter 2-for-15 from the field, with 3s from Gibbs and Kailan Hatten.
But Killeen chipped away in the final frame and Gibbs quickly cut a 10-point 44-34 lead in half with a pair of free throws and a steal that she converted into a three-point play with 4:50 remaining.
Lorenzo scored the next six points on free throws and a dazzling drive down the lane for a three-point play and 50-39 lead with about a minute and a half remaining.
Killeen was able to cut the lead back to five with 37.1 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by Asia Gibson, but the Lady Roos were unable to come up with a turnover and Lorenzo made two more free throws to seal the win and cap the scoring with 22.1 ticks left.
Lorenzo made six of seven free throws in the final period, and Ellison was 8-of-9 overall.
Bass dominated early with 10 points and five rebounds in the first 9-plus minutes of the game, but she sat the final 6:22 of the half after picking up her second foul. She scored eight more points in the third quarter to help the Lady Eagles build their big lead. Bass finished with nine boards.
The Lady Roos struggled inside the 3-point line, making just 5 of 29 (17%) of their shots. They were much better from long range at 6-of-15 (40%).
The Lady Eagles finished at 17-of-39 (44%). They were 8-of-14 (57%) in the second half. Ellison attempted only six 3s and made two.
ELLISON 52, KILLEEN 45
Ellison (52)
Lorenzo 18, Cherry 1, Prichett 3, Harvey 3, Zachary 3, Owens 6, Bass 18.
Killeen (45)
Hatten 4, Thomas 0, Gibbs 22, Jurewicz 1, Simpson 13, Gibson 3, Manefaiga 0, Underwood 0, Spencer 2.
Ellison 8 16 16 12—52
Killeen 10 8 11 16—45
3-Point Goals—Ellison 2 (Lorenzo, Prichett), Killeen 6 (Gibbs 3, Hatten, Simpson, Gibson). Free throws—Ellison 16-22, Killeen 17-22. Fouled Out—Owens. Total Fouls—Ellison 16, Killeen 19. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 12-2 12-6A, Killeen 7-7 12-6A.
FINAL 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 12-2
x-Harker Heights 10-4
x-Belton 8-6
x-Temple 8-6
Killeen 7-7
Copperas Cove 5-9
Bryan 3-11
Shoemaker 3-11
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 61, Belton 48
- Copperas Cove 49, Shoemaker 47
- Ellison 52, Killeen 45
- Harker Heights 51, Temple 30
End of Regular Season
