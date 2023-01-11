Ellison’s Candacie Graham scored the go-ahead points in the lane off an inbounds pass while getting fouled with 3.1 seconds remaining and the Lady Eagles moved back into a tie for the District 22-5A lead with a 48-45 win at Killeen on Tuesday.
Graham made the free throw to complete the three-point play. They were the only points of the game for the backup guard, who was pressed into duty when starter Kera Harvey fouled out with 5:19 remaining.
It capped a wild finish that saw Lady Roos star Taleiyah Gibbs take over in the final minutes after her team fell behind 40-30 at the start of the final quarter.
Gibbs scored 11 of the Lady Roos’ final 13 points and gave Killeen a 45-43 lead with a pair of free throws with 15.6 seconds remaining.
But Ellison’s Deyanna Reed made two clutch free throws of her own at the other end after an aggressive drive into the lane with 10.2 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Killeen (5-1 22-5A) inbounded the ball and Gibbs was tied up after getting trapped in the corner. The possession arrow favored Ellison and Graham became the final hero as Killeen could only harmlessly heave the ball to the other end as time expired.
There were other heroic efforts in the final frantic minutes.
Julia Jurewicz rebounded back-to-back missed 3s by her teammate Gibbs, putting the second miss back into the basket to tie the game at 43.
Asia Zachary finished a three-on-one break after a steal by Reed to put Ellison in front 42-41. Jerriyah Baines added a foul shot after an offensive rebound for a 43-41 lead.
Killeen’s Tyanna Simpson scored the game's opening basket, but Baines made a 3-pointer and Ellison (5-1 22-5A) never trailed again until Gibbs scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Roos a 41-40 lead with just over four minutes remaining.
Gibbs led Killeen with 20 points. She had just two in the opening half as Lady Eagle defenders shadowed her every move.
Simpson helped pick up the slack with 11 in the first half, and 14 overall. But the Lady Roos lost a vital weapon when she fouled out with 3:07 remaining and Killeen leading by one.
Ellison sophomore Baines led all scorers with 21 points, 17 in the first half as the Lady Eagles grabbed a 24-20 halftime lead. Baines also had eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Reed finished with 11 points.
Baines made a pair of 3s and scored eight points as Ellison jumped out to a 12-2 lead late in the opening quarter.
Ellison was 17-of-39 (44%) from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range. The Lady Eagles made 12 of 17 free throws.
Killeen was 17-of-32 (53%) from the field and 4-of-13 (31%) from long range. The Lady Roos were 7-of-13 at the stripe.
Ellison won the turnover battle 15-11. Neither team turned the ball over in the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles’ win was also good news for Shoemaker, which won 70-25 at Waco University to create a three-way tie atop the 22-5A standings. The Lady Roos will have a bit of a disadvantage for the second round of 22-5A play with road games at Shoemaker and Ellison.
Ellison bounced back from a 67-66 overtime loss at Shoemaker on Friday. The Lady Eagles host Waco University on Friday.
Killeen travels to last-place Belton on Friday.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 5-1
Killeen 5-1
Shoemaker 5-1
Chaparral 3-3
Waco 3-3
Lake Belton 2-4
Waco University 1-5
Belton 0-6
Tuesday’s Games
- Chaparral 51, Waco 42
- Ellison 48, Killeen 45
- Lake Belton 59, Belton 23
- Shoemaker 70, Waco University 25
