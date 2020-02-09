The Ellison girls wrestling team won the District 7-6A championship over the weekend at Austin Vandegrift High School, winning four of the 10 weight classes.
The Lady Eagles tallied 144 points to beat Cedar Park Vista Ridge (100). Harker Heights was third at 77.
Lady Eagle winners were freshman Alexis Hanks (110 pounds), Marisol Lopez (165), Ayanna Bess (185) and Valerie Ramos (215). Laura Francisco placed second in the 128 bracket.
The Ellison boys also had a big day Saturday, qualifying 10 for regionals, including champions Eamonn Jimenez (106), Nathan Morrow (160), Tyler Geisleman (182) and Taeylon Garland (285).
Ellison finished second in the team standings with 196.5 points. Vandegrift (295.5) won the meet. Copperas Cove (145.5) was third, and Killeen (105.5) fourth.
Ellison will be sending 17 individuals to the Region II Meet at Allen High School next weekend. Its two teams combined to win a third of the 7-6A brackets.
Cove had seven regional boys qualifiers and 10 total, including 145 champion Bryan Robison. The Bulldawgs also had two second-place finishers in Leo Rios (16) and Timothy Johnson (182). The Lady Dawgs had three qualifiers.
Robison pinned three of his four foes, including Heights’ William Allen in the final, and earned a major decision against the other.
Killeen’s Elijah Mundell won the 170 division, and Kelvin Coker topped the 195 field. The Lady Roos also produced a champion, with Kyla Leonard taking the 119 crown. KHS will send six to regional.
Shoemaker’s lone boys qualifier was 220 champ senior Morgan Anderson. He and Jimenez were two of the three wrestlers who left the meet still unbeaten on the season and both were dominant Saturday.
Anderson, a state qualifier last season, pinned his first three foes before taking a 6-3 decision over Vandegrift’s Sterling Emerson in the final.
Jimenez, a sophomore, also pinned his first three foes, then won the final by technical fall after taking a 15-0 lead on Vandegrift freshman Carter Taylor.
Shoemaker qualified two in the girls meet.
Copperas Cove will send 10 boys and girls wrestlers to regional.
Harker Heights had seven qualifers, including second-place finisher Mai-Lin Keo (girls 102).
For Ellison, Jimenez, Ramos, Lopez and Marissa Cano, who was third in the 138 division, are looking to return to state.
District 7-6A is comprised of 13 schools, including Leander, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Round Rock, Round Rock McNeil, Round Rock Cedar Ridge and Temple.
AREA REGIONAL QUALIFIERS
BOYS
106 pounds
- Eamonn Jimenez, Ellison (first place)
- Dustin Jacoby, Copperas Cove (third)
113
- Noah Curiel, Ellison (fourth)
120
- Francisco Limon, Copperas Cove (third)
- Gian Rangel, Ellison (fourth)
126
- James Vandiver, Copperas Cove (fourth)
138
- Gauge Nelson, Copperas Cove (third)
- James Wetenkamp, Harker Heights (fourth)
145
- Bryan Robison, Copperas Cove (first)
- William Allen, Harker Heights (second)
- Kiheem Brown, Killeen (third)
152
- Emmanuel Ramos, Ellison (third)
160
- Nathan Morrow, Ellison (first)
- Leo Rios, Copperas Cove (second)
170
- Elijah Mundell, Killeen (first)
- Rian Rivera, Ellison (third)
182
- Tyler Geisleman, Ellison (first)
- Timothy Johnson, Cove (second)
195
- Kelvin Coker, Killeen (first)
- Desmond Beckham, Ellison (third)
- Jacob Spann, Harker Heights (fourth)
220
- Morgan Anderson, Shoemaker (first)
- Darius Harkness, Ellison (third)
285
- Taeylon Garland, Ellison (first)
- Isaiah Renteria, Killeen (third)
GIRLS
102
- Mai-Lin Keo, Harker Heights (second)
- Amelia Baker, Copperas Cove (third)
- Mieana Lum, Shoemaker (fourth)
110
- Alexis Hanks, Ellison (first)
119
- Kyla Leonard, Killeen (first)
- Lorelei Jenkins, Harker Heights (third)
- Koda Proctor, Shoemaker (fourth)
128
- Laura Francisco, Ellison (second)
- Marina Slater, Copperas Cove (third)
138
- Marissa Cano, Ellison (third)
- Kiran Stevens, Harker Heights (fourth)
148
- Faith Perez, Ellison (third)
- Alexis Edwards, Harker Heights (fourth)
165
- Marisol Lopez, Ellison (first)
185
- Ayanna Bess, Ellison (first)
- Mya Watson, Copperas Cove (third)
- Aryia Miller, Harker Heights (fourth)
215
- Valerie Ramos, Ellison (first)
- Jailynn Brew, Killeen (fourth)
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Austin Vandegrift, 295.5
2. Ellison, 196.5
3. Copperas Cove, 145.5
4. Killeen, 105.5
5. Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 99
6. Leander, 98.5
7. Harker Heights, 83
8. Round Rock McNeil, 76.5
9. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 75
10. Round Rock, 72
11. Shoemaker 54
12. Temple 51
13. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 38
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Ellison, 144
2. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 100
3. Harker Heights, 77
4. Temple, 75
5. Copperas Cove, 60
5. Round Rock McNeil, 60
7. Killeen, 46
8. Austin Vandegrift, 26
8. Round Rock, 26
10. Shoemaker, 24
10. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 24
10. Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 24
