PFLUGERVILLE – Danny Servance could see his window closing.
Moments before opening its road schedule at Pflugerville Hendrickson on Thursday, Mother Nature began putting on a show, electrifying the sky with one lightning bolt after another.
Almost as soon as the captains conducted the coin toss at midfield, delays began.
And they continued.
For approximately 90 minutes, coaches, players and fans waited in hopes of experiencing a delayed kickoff, but it did not happen, and the game was postponed until Saturday.
Following the decision, the Eagles’ second-year head coach admitted enthusiasm dwindled along with hopes of playing.
“It is always disappointing when you want to play,” Servance said, “but then you just don’t get an opportunity to. The kids were really excited, and I thought they were ready to play, but God has a way of
rearranging things.
“I’m just glad we get another opportunity.”
The teams will return to The Pfield on Saturday for a 10 a.m. start as a variety of issues prevented the teams from playing any earlier or later.
Due to a full slate of games occurring tonight, obtaining referees was virtually impossible to get it in under the Friday night lights, and with weather forecasts predicting more rain for Saturday afternoon, the morning kickoff was agreed upon.
“If a team is fortunate enough to make it to AT&T Stadium for the state championship game,” Servance said, “there are some of those times, so that’s what I’ll tell them. They have to be able to play at whatever time it is.
“So, we might as well get up and make the best of it.”
While it is not an ideal time to begin, there was no real alternative for Ellison.
After this week, the Eagles turn their attention toward returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when then-Class 6A Ellison lost 62-0 to Duncanville in the opening round. It was the Eagles’ first postseason appearance in a decade.
Ellison (0-1) receives an early respite from action thanks to a Week 3 bye before resuming its schedule by hosting Red Oak in the District 4-5A, Division I opener Sept. 16, and the Eagles could not afford to enter district competition with just one game under their belts.
“We have to get this game in,” Servance said. “We really need this chance to improve, so we are just pleased that we have an opportunity to do it.”
Following the bye, Ellison kicks off eight consecutive weeks of district competition, essentially spending the first three games at home.
After facing Red Oak at Leo Buckley Stadium, Ellison plays a road game against Shoemaker inside Joseph L. Searles III Stadium, where the Eagles will play Waco the following week. They close the regular season with three of their final five games on the road.
On the heels of falling 33-7 to former District 12-6A rival Harker Heights in the season opener, Ellison looks to split its first two games for the second straight season after the Eagles upset state-ranked Liberty Hill 12-7 in Servance’s debut with the program before falling to Austin Vandegrift 31-14, triggering a three-game losing skid en route to finishing with a 4-6 overall record.
Should Ellison lose to Hendrickson (0-1), it would be the fourth time in the last five years the Eagles started 0-2.
Regardless of the outcome, Servance believes his team will be prepared to play.
“We’re going to work on some kicking game stuff on Friday,” he said, “and we will try to sharpen up in that area. We’ll watch some film, and then have a session on the field.
“We’re going to get polished up.”
