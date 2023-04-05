A plethora of area athletes traveled to one of the nation’s most prestigious track meets over the weekend, and a pair of Killeen ISD relay teams made their presences felt.
Competing against elite quartets, Ellison placed fourth in the Boys High School sprint medley, while Killeen was fifth in the Girls Division II 400-meter relay.
After qualifying with a fourth-place time of 47.07 seconds in the preliminaries, the Lady Kangaroos’ team of seniors Michaela Mouton and Naomi Sanders, junior Abigail Mouton and sophomore Aaliyah Barnes recorded a time of 46.69.
Pearland Shadow Creek won in 45.67.
The senior foursome of Bobby Williams, Robert Harding, Khamani Debrow and Aaron Crittendon posted a time of 3:28.60 — a mere 0.18 behind third-place Katy Cinco Ranch — while California’s Long Beach Wilson (3:26.31) claimed the championship.
Lake Belton freshman Kendrick Jones delivered an impressive debut at the meet, placing sixth in the Boys High School long jump after clearing 23 feet, 4¼ inches, while Harker Heights senior Keyona Otis was seventh (147-6) in the Girls High School discus. Otis was also 19th (39-3¼) in the shot put.
The area’s only other top-10 showing came from Broncos senior Easton Hammond, who was eighth in the Boys High School high jump, clearing 6-8.
In other Boys High School competition, Temple’s Adan Hernandez, LaRon Alexander, Anthony Soto and Tyson Tamez combined to place 12th (8:20.73) in the 3,200 relay, and Knights senior Re’Shaun Sanford was 13th (22-3) in the long jump, matching the showing from Gatesville senior Carlo Martinez (9:14.83) in the 3,200.
Lady Broncos senior Layloni Watson was 12th in the Girls High School triple jump with a leap measuring 38-9½. Watson also took part in the Girls Division II 100 hurdles with a preliminary time of 15.31 to place 42nd, while Ellison senior Assiah Howard was 52nd (16.02).
Lady Kangaroos sophomore Aaliyah Barnes came the closest of any other area athlete to advance from the preliminaries of any race, posting an 11th-place time of 11.66 in the 100. Sanders was 44th (12.07) in the event’s preliminaries, and Temple junior Saniyah Richardson was 60th (12.30).
Richardson was also part of the Tem-Cats’ 1,600 relay team that placed 54th (4:03.56), beating out Harker Heights (69th, 4:06.41) and Ellison (82nd, 4:09.40).
Rounding out the events involving area girls, Harker Heights was 76th (49.98) in the 400 relay with Ellison’s placing 93rd (51.01), while the Lady Kangaroos’ 800 relay team was disqualified because of a false start.
In boys preliminaries, Shoemaker (1:26.16) and Lake Belton (1:26.16) were separated by fractions of a second en route to placing 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 800 relay, beating out local rivals Ellison (31st, 1:28.0), Harker Heights (34th, 1:28.58) and Killeen (44th, 1:31.35).
The Kangaroos (84th, 3:36.23) were also among a trio of Killeen ISD schools in the 1,600 relay, racing against the Grey Wolves (30th, 3:22.82) and the Knights (42nd, 3:24.35).
Furthermore, Harker Heights did not finish in the 400 relay, while Ellison (42.81) and Lake Belton (43.14) were 55th and 72nd, respectively, in the event.
Shoemaker junior Malik Esquerra was 17th (14.37) in the 110 hurdles, Grey Wolves junior Jerrod Hicks (31st, 10.67), Harker Heights senior Deaubry Hood (48th, 10.81) and Sanford (49th, 10.81) each competed in the 100, while Lake Belton high jumper Giovonni Walker and Salado pole vaulter Jackson Bragg each failed to record a height in their events.
