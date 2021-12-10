Kira Bass scored 15 points, Evelyn Lorenzo had 14 and Asia Zachary added 13 as the Ellison Lady Eagles routed Bryan 74-29 in a District 12-6A opener Friday in Bryan.
It was the Lady Eagles' largest district win since beating the Lady Vikings 70-21 364 days ago in the 2020-21 12-6A opener.
Ellison (10-5) scored the first nine points of the game.
Bryan pulled within 14-10 early in the second quarter before Ellison closed the half on a 21-0 run.
Bass had 12 points at the break.
Ellison's run continued in the second half and reached 27 before Taler Thornton knocked down a 3-pointer for Bryan.
The Lady Eagles answered with a 15-0 run and led 56-13.
Bryan scored the final four points of the third quarter and trailed 56-17.
Thornton led all scorers with 17 points.
Ellison travels to Temple on Tuesday while Bryan is on the road at Shoemaker.
12-6A GIRLS OPENING NIGHT
- Belton 46, Shoemaker 31
- Ellison 74, Bryan 29
- Harker Heights 53, Copperas Cove 41
- Killeen 49, Temple 43
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Bryan at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Ellison at Temple, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Belton, 7 p.m.
