Ellison’s Kiki Rogers homered in back-to-back innings — the second invoking the 10-run mercy rule — and the Lady Eagles routed Shoemaker 15-4 in six innings on Tuesday.
Rogers also earned the complete-game win in the circle, finishing with seven strikeouts.
Liz Eakin also homered for Ellison (13-15), which remained in a second-place tie with Belton in the 22-5A standings at 8-2.
Kylee Czaplicki doubled and had a run-scoring single and scored twice as part of a 3-for-3 night for the Lady Grey Wolves (17-11, 6-4), who remained two games ahead of Waco in fourth place despite the loss. She was the losing pitcher in the complete-game effort.
Rogers drove in six runs on the night and scored four times. She belted a three-run homer down the left-field line in the fifth to give Ellison an 11-4 lead.
With Shoemaker one out from getting to the seventh inning, Rogers laced a two-run shot downwind to left field to end the game.
Rogers had an RBI single in the first inning as Ellison grabbed a 4-0 lead it never relinquished.
Ellison shortstop Micky Hudson had four bunt singles and scored twice.
Shoemaker pulled within 4-3 in the top of the third, aided by an error that led to two extra runs following Czaplicki's RBI single into the hole at shortstop. But the Lady Wolves could only muster one other run the rest of the way, with Czaplicki doubling and scoring in the fifth inning.
Rogers opened the game with a pair of strikeouts before Shoemaker loaded the bases on a single and back-to-back Ellison errors. Rogers escaped by inducing a bouncer back toward the circle for the third out.
The Lady Eagles then put their first four hitters on base and all of them scored. It could have been an even bigger inning as Ellison loaded the bases after clean-up hitter Eakin's blast over the wall in left center. Ellison sent 10 batters to the plate.
The Lady Eagles scored in every inning but the second, when they were limited to a one-out walk to Rogers. Ellison scratched out an unearned run in the third.
Ellison had 13 hits and capitalized on nine Shoemaker errors. Lani Chelby was 2-for-4 and scored twice. Kadence Taylor hit a run-scoring triple in the sixth.
Leadoff hitter Grecia Bazaldua was 2-for-3 with a run for Shoemaker. Hailey Swanson also went 2-for-3. The Lady Wolves had nine hits.
Ellison swept the 22-5A season series against Shoemaker to go with another victory over the Lady Wolves in the Killeen ISD Tournament.
Ellison remains at home on Thursday against district leader Lake Belton, ranked 10th in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A poll.
Shoemaker is also home Thursday against Killeen.
22-5A SOFTBALL
x-Lake Belton 10-0
Belton 8-2
Ellison 8-2
Shoemaker 6-4
Waco 4-6
Waco University 2-7
Killeen 1-9
Chaparral 0-9
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 11, Waco 1, 6 innings
- Ellison 15, Shoemaker 4, 6 innings
- Lake Belton 12, Killeen 0, 5 innings
- Chaparral at Waco University, late
THURSDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Waco University, 6 p.m.
- Killeen at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Lake Belton at Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.