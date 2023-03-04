San Antonio, here they come.
Jamyron Keller scored 32 points and the second-ranked Ellison Eagles controlled No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall from the second quarter on in a 66-50 regional championship victory on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
The Eagles (37-3) will play in Class 5A’s final four beginning Thursday night at the Alamodome. It is Ellison’s second trip to the state semifinals and first in 30 years.
In a quirky twist, the Eagles will face No. 11 Mansfield Summit in Thursday’s second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. The Jaguars (31-5) are led by Emund Prichett, a former Shoemaker coach who graduated from Ellison in 1997, one year before Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr.
Joining those two teams in the Alamo City are top-ranked Dallas Kimball and 10th-ranked San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Deion Ware added 13 points for Ellison, and Kesean Garland scored 11.
After a hot start by Ellison, Marshall took its biggest lead, 12-9, late in the opening quarter. But the Eagles closed the half on a 20-8 run for a 29-20 halftime lead.
Ellison outscored Marshall 15-5 in the second quarter, hitting 4 of 8 3-point shots. Keller had two and Kris White and JoJo McIver each had one. Meanwhile, Marshall missed seven of its eight shots in the quarter.
The Buffalos (35-4) never got closer than seven and Ellison led most of the second half by double digits.
The Eagles got a scare on the opening possession of the second half. Keller, the game's leading scorer at the time with 12 points, appeared to injure his ankle during a scrum for a rebound that was volleyballed past midcourt. He left the game after an injury timeout.
But he only missed three possessions and Ellison remained nine points ahead when Keller returned.
More importantly, the Oklahoma State-bound star showed no ill effects, scoring shortly thereafter on a putback of a missed 3.
It was just the start to the second act of his sensational afternoon. He added five more points in the third and scored 13 points in the final quarter to help keep the Buffalos in check.
“He kind of pulled a Willis Reed,” Jones joked, referencing the New York Knicks great who famously and unexpectedly played through injury in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals. “Certain kids are just made for this stage, and he’s one of them. He was so locked in I could’ve just sat down the whole game and had my feet crossed.”
Working near the lane, Keller drew a non-shooting foul with 1.3 seconds left in the third quarter and it looked like Marshall might get a crucial defensive stop to end the period, with a chance to cut the lead to single digits to start the next.
Instead, Ellison precisely executed an out-of-bounds play from the baseline, with McIver tossing a perfect lob to Ware in the lane for a dunk.
Jones said Ellison girls assistant coach Alisha McDonald shared a couple of inbounds plays with the team about a month or so ago.
“That was one of them,” he said. “I thought it was a huge momentum shift. Jo threw it just right and Deion went up there and got it.”
It gave Ellison a 42-29 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Marshall’s Kevin Sargeant cut the lead to nine with a pair of foul shots, but Garland scored on a putback at the other end and the Ellison lead remained in double figures from there.
Marshall lost for the first time since a 79-70 overtime setback to Arlington Martin on Dec. 29.
Buffalos star guard Jaland Lowe, a Pitt signee who scored 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting in Friday’s 70-45 regional semifinal win over Bryan Rudder, was held to 16 by Ellison. Ten of those points came in the final period.
The Ellison defense hounded Lowe into off-balance shots and long 3-point tries. He made a trey in each of the first two quarters and went scoreless in the third.
“We knew he was going to be the key,” Jones said. “And we knew a kid like that you can’t just completely shut him down. But I thought we did a good job of slowing him down.”
The Eagles came out firing. Garland, who also had 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals, opened the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Ware added another moments later and Ellison led 7-1.
The Buffalos answered with a 7-0 run and the lead went back and forth with Marshall taking a 15-14 lead after one quarter.
Ellison earned its 25th consecutive win.
CLASS 5A REGION III CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday at Cy-Fair ISD's Berry Center, Cypress
- No. 2 Ellison 66, No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall 50
5A STATE SEMIFINALS
Thursday, at San Antonio's Alamodome
- No. 1 Dallas Kimball (31-2) vs. No. 10 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (36-4), 7 p.m.
- No. 2 Ellison (37-3) vs. No. 11 Mansfield Summit (31-5), 8:30 p.m.
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, at San Antonio's Alamodome
- Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
