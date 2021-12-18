Despite a valiant effort throughout the entire game by the Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves, a defensive switch by the Ellison Lady Eagles proved to be too much for the Wolves to handle. Ultimately, Ellison prevailed 49-37 on Friday evening.
“We did go into a 2-3 (zone),” said Ellison head coach Sherry McKinnon of the switch from man-to-man defense. “... And I thought my girls did a pretty good job at it at times and stuff. I mean, sometimes we had a hiccup. They made some good adjustments and everything.”
The defensive switch forced the Lady Grey Wolves to cycle the ball around the top of the key, allowing minimal penetration into the paint, although at times Shoemaker was able to sustain some offensive pressure.
Shoemaker head coach Kellen Hearn acknowledged that his team plays well in spurts and the big thing is putting together a full game of basketball.
“We’ve got the talent, we have the ability, you know, with some of those younger guards,” Hearn said. “It’s just about them weathering the storm sometimes when we’re not on fire.”
Shoemaker’s Sophia Edwin gave the Lady Grey Wolves a spark in the first quarter, scoring seven of her team’s 11 points. She finished with nine points and was the second leading scorer on the team.
After leading just once in the game — 10-9 in the first quarter — the closest the Lady Grey Wolves got was to within four points in the fourth quarter — twice.
Shoemaker’s Jamesha Reece scored the opening basket of the quarter, pulling the Lady Grey Wolves to within 33-29.
Following a bucket by Ellison’s Kira Bass that extended the lead back to six, Reece — who led all scorers with 19 points — struck again, this time on a bucket assisted by Amarria Cook.
Reece’s score that cut the lead to 35-31 was the closest the Lady Wolves got. Ellison went on a 7-0 run over the next couple minutes, fueled by Bass, Evelyn Lorenzo and Kera Harvey.
On the next Lady Eagle score, Bass found Lorenzo for a mid-range jumper. Then Harvey found Bass — who led the Lady Eagles with 15 points — for an in-close bucket, followed up by a Harvey 3-pointer that was assisted by Lorenzo.
Harvey’s 3 — her only bucket of the game — sent the boisterous Ellison crowd into a frenzy as the Lady Eagle faithful sensed the game was within their grasp.
Down the stretch, Amarria Cook, Shayna Cook and Reece scored the final six points for the Lady Grey Wolves.
The final Shoemaker scores bookended a second 7-0 run for Ellison in the fourth quarter, which included five consecutive points by Lorenzo, who finished as Ellison’s third-leading scorer with 12 points. She tallied four assists and a rebound to go along with her double-digit scoring output.
When the ball did not end up in the bucket, it usually ended up in the hands of Bass or Reece, both of whom led their teams in rebounding.
Bass accounted for 12 rebounds, while Reece grabbed seven boards and erased two Ellison shots.
Ellison’s Asia Zachary came down with seven rebounds, to go along with five boards for Allison Owens — who finished as the second-leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with 13 points.
“I thought they did a really good job in doing that,” McKinnon said of the rebounds her team grabbed, adding that rebounding takes heart. “... You gotta want to rebound and stuff, but you’ve got to want to on both ends. We want to block out and give those teams one opportunity there.”
Shoemaker’s Kenyjah Richards and Edwin had three rebounds, and Shayna Cook collected six.
Adding points for Ellison were Kaylah Cherry, who had three points; Kania Pritchett, who scored two points; and Taylor Lewis, who sank a free throw for one point.
Other offensive contributors for Shoemaker were the Cooks, who both scored four points and Serenity Pasley, who hit a free throw for a point.
Next up for the Lady Grey Wolves, who are 1-2 in the district, is a tournament in Waco that starts on Dec. 27, followed up by a trip to Harker Heights on Jan. 4.
Hearn said his team will work on being more effective on offense to get ready for the upcoming games.
“I think offensively attacking the basket a lot better and getting second-chance points,” he said.
Ellison (2-1) has a couple weeks off before traveling to play Copperas Cove on Jan. 4.
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Gatesville 58, McGregor 44
- Lake Belton 57, Austin Achieve 46
- Lake Travis 63, Killeen 40
- Lampasas 74, Whitney 59
- Memorial Christian 66, Austin San Juan Diego Catholic 54
- Salado 78, Cameron Yoe 70
- Waco Midway 73, Copperas Cove 70
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 50, San Angelo Lake View 31
- Salado 57, Thorndale 48
District 12-6A
- Belton 38, Killeen 34
- Copperas Cove 46, Temple 39
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 37
