Sophomore Kera Harvey made a double entry in the Ellison girls cross country record book on Thursday.
She became the program’s first girls district champion, and did it with a school-record time of 18 minutes and 53 seconds on the 3-mile course at Heritage Park in Belton.
Ellison opened in 1978.
Sophomore Aaron Crittenden made it an Eagle sweep of the 12-6A individual titles when he won the boys race in 15:43.5.
Belton swept the team titles. The Tiger boys placed five in the top 13 to easily beat Temple 46-83. Ellison was third with 94 points.
The girls’ battle was closer. Belton tallied 48 points and won by six over Temple. Harker Heights edged Ellison 66-67 for third place.
Harvey finished three points ahead of Harker Heights sophomore Kailynn Denney. Belton’s Abigail Cargile (19:51.3) was third.
Cargile was one of four Lady Tigers in the top 10. The others were Shannon Cook (fifth, 19:59.7), Kaitlyn McDonald (ninth, 20:37.3) and Shelby Littlefield (10th, 20:42.5). Lesa Doskicil (21:30.3) was 21st.
The top two teams and top 10 individuals qualified for the Region II-6A Meet on Nov. 10 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.
Crittenden won by almost 19 seconds over Temple’s Tyson Tamez.
Shoemaker’s Jaylen Stringfellow (16:04.3) finished third.
Zach Dennison (16:05.6) led Belton’s contingent with a fourth-place finish. Others contributing to the Tigers’ winning score were Clayton Oaks (seventh, 16:26.4), Landon McCartney (10th, 16:34), Zachary White (12th, 16:35.4) and David Duncan (13th, 16:36.6).
Other local boys regional qualifiers were Shoemaker’s Quintin Johnson (sixth, 16:19.3), Harker Heights’ Luis Mora (eighth, 16:27.3) and Killeen’s Gian Mikel Pulido (ninth, 16:27.4).
Additional girls qualifiers were Breonna McCarthy-Reese (sixth, 20:00.8) of Copperas Cove and Ellison freshman Samantha Harvey (20:34.6).
DISTRICT 6-4A MEET
Gatesville Luis Macias won the boys race and the Hornets swept the team titles Wednesday at the District 6-4A Meet in Lampasas.
Macias and teammate Carlo Martinez dueled for the championship, with Macias finishing in 16:53.8. Martinez’s time was 16:57.2. Both finished well ahead of third-place finisher Cody Hinson (17:39.4) of Lampasas.
The Hornets tallied 28 points to beat Stephenville by 12. Lampasas (84 points) was fourth, just two behind Brownwood.
The rest of Gatesville’s regional qualifying team were Angel Armendariz (fifth, 17:49.5), Cuyler Pearcy (ninth, 18:44.4) and Braeden Shuemake (11th, 18:58.5).
Gatesville topped Stephenville 41-55 for the girls title. Lampasas (58) was third.
Glen Rose’s Jocelyn Mims won the 2-mile race in 12:46.3. Gatesville’s Tasha Thoms (21:49.5) was just over 3 seconds behind.
Gatesville freshman Bethany Penrod (13:12.1) was third. Lampasas’ Brooke Coffman (13:21.4) finished fourth. The Lady Badgers’ Raelean Sutton also earned a trip to the Region III-4A Meet with a 10th-place finish of 13:52.2.
The rest of Gatesville’s regional qualifying team were Grace Penrod (eighth, 13:47.1), Lacy Campos (13th, 13:58.3) and April Ramirez (15th, 13:58.9).
