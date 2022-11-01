MEXIA — Ellison’s season came to a close Tuesday, but once it was over, Shirelle Givens was not disappointed about the conclusion. She was appreciative of the journey.
Hoping to embark on a deep run in their 10th consecutive playoff appearance, the Lady Eagles were overwhelmed by College Station in the Class 5A bi-district match and never held a lead after scoring the evening’s first point.
While there are numerous things Ellison’s first-year head coach would change about the contest, Givens is completely content about the path to this point, beginning with becoming an assistant for the program four years ago.
“These seniors’ freshman season was my first year with the team,” Givens said. “So, seeing them in this moment is just amazing, and watching them grow makes me reflect on my growth as well. I told them in the locker room after the match that it was such a pleasure to grow with them.
“That is literally what happened, because we all came in together with no high school experience, but here we are.”
Unfortunately, the quintet of seniors and Givens must now part ways after the Lady Cougars cruised to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 victory to secure a spot against Pflugerville Hendrickson in the area round.
A serving error on the match’s initial point provided the Lady Eagles a 1-0 advantage, but it would not last as College Station responded with three unanswered points. Ellison tied the score twice more at 3-3 and 7-7 only to see the Lady Cougars use a 6-1 outburst to construct an insurmountable lead.
College Station (29-16) carried the momentum into the second set, where it won 13 of the first 16 points to take complete control. Then, with the opportunity to advance almost in grasp, the Lady Cougars capitalized, immediately creating another cushion the Lady Eagles could not deflate by claiming a 15-2 lead on the heels of a dozen consecutive points.
“It is difficult to climb out of any hole to be honest,” Givens said, “but staying together and motivating one another is the most important thing we can do as a team in those situations. As high school girls, it can be a struggle to do that, but I think they did a great job of proving they are more than capable of doing that.
“And that’s how we can climb out of those holes.”
Despite the defeat, Ellison accomplished a lot in its first season without former head coach Sarah Stolley, who oversaw the program for seven years.
The Lady Eagles finish with a 27-17 overall record after falling just shy of capturing the District 22-5A title, losing a fifth-set tiebreaker to champion Lake Belton in the final match of the regular-season schedule.
But now, Ellison must start anew as it looks to repeat the success.
Middle hitter Amyah Collins, setter Tiana St. Cyr, defensive specialist Araceli Guillen, outside hitter Assiah Howard and setter Gloria Iosefo will each graduate after helping Givens transition into her new role.
And while she is appreciative of the journey to get here, Givens also knows it is not over.
The Lady Eagles saw several junior and sophomores serve as key components this season, and she feels her subvarsity rosters are brimming with talent, leaving the program in a perfect position to build on the foundation left by the departing players.
“We have five phenomenal players leaving,” Givens said, “but we have even more phenomenal players coming in, and I am just really excited about their potential. They work hard, and they are loyal to the team.
“We are going to be younger, but I am just so fired up about what we can do next season.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
At Taylor HS
- Brenham def. Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
At Mexia HS
- College Station def. Ellison 25-17, 25-15, 25-8
At A&M Consolidated HS, College Station
- Lake Belton def. Magnolia West 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 15-25, 15-10
At Hearne HS
- Montgomery Lake Creek def. Shoemaker 25-16, 25-14, 25-8
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
At Belton HS
- Gatesville def. Georgetown Gateway 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10
At Liberty Hill
- Salado def. Lampasas 25-19, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12
