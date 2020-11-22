The thoughtful, determined, focused efforts of a pair of Ellison High School runners resulted this season in dual cross-country district championships.
It’s easy to miss the fact that Kera Harvey and Aaron Crittenden are just sophomores, still learning and growing and likely poised to earn even more hardware.
Harvey began competing in club track at age 5, but didn’t begin cross country until her school’s seventh-grade team was short a runner going into the middle school championship. She finished second. As an eighth-grader she won the meet.
Last year, the hard-working freshman battled through injuries and finished dead last at the District 12-6A meet.
A smart, focused competitor, Harvey merely went back to work and changed the way she trained. She also runs track and plays basketball.
This year, through her own determination and coach Peter Pardo’s direction and support, the sophomore medaled in all seven meets, culminating with a district championship and berth in the regional meet. She was two spots from moving on to state.
In the meet before district, Harvey finished second. So, of course, she changed her strategy.
Instead of following the leader, then pulling ahead, she set the pace. “I think it’s harder, when you lead. You can’t look back,” she said.
The result was a time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds, a district championship and a school record.
“I felt relief,” she said of the finish. “I didn’t know how it was going to go because I changed my strategy. I had to be as strong as possible.”
Her teammate, Crittenden, is similarly humble and determined.
Last spring, with the early end to the track season, he and some teammates began running about three hours a day, something they continued through the summer. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I wanted to be in shape,” he said.
He began running cross-country in seventh grade and typically finished third or fourth. By the end of eighth grade, he said, he was getting good.
Last year as a freshman, Crittenden said he benefited from older students who acted as mentors, along with his coaches. He finished in fourth place at the district meet.
Going into this season, the sophomore knew he was in good position to compete at the district meet, but said he wasn’t hyper-focused on that one medal.
Just like Harvey, he medaled in every meet, culminating with the district championship. He ran a 15:43.5, easily in front of all competition.
“I was so happy,” he said. “It was like opening a Christmas present in November. I think it’s a reflection of the work I put into it.”
“He’s just a sophomore and he’s getting faster,” coach Jesse San Miguel said, pointing out that his district champion has achieved more at his age than anyone he’s ever coached and is one of the top-ranked sophomores in the state.
“His work ethic is great,” he said. “He works hard, and he’s gifted.”
Pardo described Harvey as the kind of athlete every coach wants. She works in and out of season, continues to set lofty goals and as a team captain leads by example even as a sophomore.
“She’s humble and gets great support from home,” Pardo said. “She doesn’t really care about rankings. She’s just focused on getting better. ... She’s a special athlete.”
Both coaches pointed out their athletes are academic all-district and both benefit from strong family support and are self-motivated.
“Cross country is a mental sport,” said Harvey. “I just try to think as positive as possible. I want to run for myself, for my mom who brings me here every day and for my coaches.”
