Dominick Allison’s 4-yard rush for a first down on third-and-2 solidified the game for Ellison on Friday evening, as it held on to beat Shoemaker 23-15 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“You know, I’m so proud of them,” said Ellison head coach Danny Servance after the game. “Like I said, they fought.”
The Eagles held off a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Grey Wolves.
Facing a 23-15 deficit and seizing momentum after picking off Ellison’s Kason Sims, the Grey Wolves comeback bid fell short.
Looking deep immediately, Shoemaker quarterback Kmare’ Balfour’s pass was intercepted at the 3-yard-line by Ellison’s Deandre Reed, ultimately sealing the game.
“I think it ended in typical rivalry fashion,” Servance said. “These guys, they play so hard.
“We talked about it on the sideline. They were like, ‘Hey, coach, let’s start making substitutions.’ I was like, ‘No, I’ve seen these guys play, and they’re gonna play until there’s no time on the clock.’”
Shoemaker scored in rapid succession to begin the comeback bid, however.
Down 23-0 and in Ellison territory due to a blocked punt, the Grey Wolves marched down the field in just five plays.
Balfour found Khamari Terrell for a 29-yard touchdown. Balfour then found Jamarius Stewart for the 2-point conversion.
After a good kick return on an Ellison punt, Balfour struck again, this time a 27-yard pass to Omari Evans. The extra point cut the Ellison lead to just 8 points.
“Bottom line is these kids never quit,” said Shoemaker coach Toby Foreman. “I mean, we had the ball on about the 35-yard-line with an opportunity to go in and tie it late. And it just speaks to their character because they’ve been like that.”
Friday’s game was played for pride as both teams had already been eliminated from playoff contention.
“I’m extremely proud of all 17 (or) 18 seniors that we had, and I thought they fought through a lot of (adversity) to get to this point, and I’m just proud of them,” Foreman said. “We tried to send them off with a win. That didn’t happen, but I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished in the four years they’ve been with us.”
Despite starting 3-1 and then finishing with five consecutive losses, Foreman said the Grey Wolves will be ready to roll next year.
It was the tale of two halves Friday night for the Ellison Eagles offense, which helped the team finish with a 4-6 record overall and 3-4 in District 12-6A.
Being limited to just 112 yards of offense in the first half, the Eagles began to get things going after the break.
A big kick return set up the Eagles in good field position to begin the half.
Allison began the drive with a 28-yard run inside the Shoemaker 10.
Kyler Villalba capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Robert Harding.
Harding bobbled the ball a couple of times but secured it in time in the end zone.
After forcing a Shoemaker punt, the Eagles got the ball back and got back to work. Engineering an eight-play drive, Allison muscled his way in for a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Speaking of his team overall, Servance said he was proud of their effort as a whole.
“You know, I’d go to battle with any of them — on any given day, any given night, in a dark alley … doesn’t matter,” Servance said. “They’re great kids and they have big hearts.”
FIRST HALF
Defense ruled the day. On the game’s third play from scrimmage, Balfour could not handle a low snap from his center, and the ball squirted around on the ground for a bit before Ellison’s Brendan Bett picked it up around the 9-yard line and fought through would-be tacklers for the scoop and score.
One drive later for the Grey Wolves, after being pinned deep by an Ellison punt, the Eagle defense scored again.
A swarm of Eagle defenders burst across the line and tackled the Grey Wolf ball carrier in the end zone for a safety with a little over 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
That was it for the scoring in the first half as both defenses kept the opposing offenses in check.
“Well, you know what; they’re unbelievable,” Servance said of the defense before rattling off some of the names of kids who played on that side of the ball.
“They play extremely hard, and we have hung our hat on them all season and they answered the bell every time.”
In the second quarter, Ellison’s offense threatened deep in Shoemaker territory.
Ty Kearse had driven the Eagles into the Shoemaker red zone, aided by a 27-yard keeper.
On a third-down play from the 12-yard line, Kearse looked to find a receiver in the end zone, but Shoemaker’s Darmel Hollins picked him off and returned it to the Shoemaker 18.
FINAL 12-6A STANDINGS
y-Temple 7-0
x-Harker Heights 6-1
x-Belton 5-2
x-Bryan 4-3
Ellison 3-4
Shoemaker 2-5
Copperas Cove 1-6
Killeen 0-7
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
THURSDAY'S GAME
- Harker Heights 28, Bryan 24
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 45, Killeen 17
- Ellison 23, Shoemaker 15
- Temple 77, Copperas Cove 12
