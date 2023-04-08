Tenth-ranked Lake Belton defeated Ellison 19-0 in four innings on Friday. The game was scheduled to be played at Ellison on Thursday, but was moved to Lake Belton's artificial turf field following rainfall Thursday and Friday morning. Ellison (8-3 12-6A) dropped into third place with the loss, a game behind Belton. Lake Belton improved to 11-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.