Tenth-ranked Lake Belton defeated Ellison 19-0 in four innings on Friday. The game was scheduled to be played at Ellison on Thursday, but was moved to Lake Belton's artificial turf field following rainfall Thursday and Friday morning. Ellison (8-3 12-6A) dropped into third place with the loss, a game behind Belton. Lake Belton improved to 11-0.
Ellison vs. Lake Belton softball photos
