Jamyron Keller has sent countless shots through the hoops inside Ellison’s gymnasium, but Friday’s field goals rewrote the school’s record books.
Thanks to a 90-41 victory against visiting Chaparral, the Class 5A No. 2 Eagles clinched their ninth consecutive postseason berth, and this year, the most prolific player in program history will be leading the charge toward the team’s first state championship.
With his second basket of the contest, Keller became Ellison’s all-time scoring leader, eclipsing a mark that stood for three decades, but following the win, he admitted the moment was never intended.
“It’s a good feeling to see the four years of work that I’ve put in pay off,” Keller said. “I never dreamed about anything like this, though. It just kind of came along with being in a great system at Ellison.
“That made it easy, and it just happened naturally.”
Keller finished with a game-high 24 points, bringing his career total to 2,284 points and ending the 30-year reign of Eagles’ former all-time scoring leader Darius Brown, who set the record at 2,263 points in 1993, when Ellison made its only trip to the state tournament.
But Keller was forced to wait before earning the honor.
Entering the evening just three points shy of tying the mark, Keller recorded the first three points of the game, making a successful and-1 free throw a mere 18 seconds into the contest, but the go-ahead shot eluded him.
Keller missed his next eight attempts before the Eagles (27-3, 9-0 District 22-5A) took a 21-16 lead into the second period.
Then, with 6 minutes, 59 seconds remaining before halftime, Keller’s offensive rebound and putback allowed him to surpass Brown, setting a new standard Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. believes will be nearly impossible to replicate.
“I don’t know if that record will ever be broken,” he said. “For that to happen, they would have to score a lot of points in four years, and usually it is tough to keep a kid of that caliber in one place for four years. That shows his loyalty to this program.
“It might be another 30 years before it is broken, but I don’t see it happening.”
After a brief ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment, Keller continued to display the talent responsible for elevating him up the list, making his final five field goals en route to a 17-point quarter as the Eagles created an insurmountable 51-25 halftime advantage before Chaparral fell to 20-11, 3-6.
Along with his offense, Keller had nine rebounds, while teammate Deion Ware, a senior, had 16 points and five assists, and forward Kesean Garland added 13 points and four rebounds to help spoil Bobcats junior guard C.J. Norwood’s team-high dozen points.
“We just have to keep our mentality up,” Garland said. “We started a little slow in the first half, but then we picked it up. We have to do that all game to keep being successful.
“In the second quarter, we showed what we can do by scoring the ball and playing defense.”
An Oklahoma State commit, Keller scored his 1,500th point Jan. 21, 2022, and in the 40 games since, he averaged 19.6 points.
And he is not done yet.
The Eagles have five games remaining in their regular-season schedule, including Tuesday’s trip to Shoemaker, and then Keller begins chasing Brown once again, hoping to replicate the 1993 team’s run to the state tournament.
Ellison advanced to the semifinals before falling 66-57 to eventual state runner-up Converse Judson, which lost 74-64 to Fort Worth Dunbar in the championship game.
While Keller is humbled and honored to become the Eagles’ all-time scoring leader, his attention has always been elsewhere.
“I have always been extremely focused on the end goal of winning a state title,” Keller said. “This is just a byproduct of that. I’m not concerned about anything other than getting that championship.”
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison 9-0
Shoemaker 7-2
Belton 6-3
Waco University 6-3
Chaparral 3-6
Killeen 2-7
Lake Belton 2-7
Waco 1-8
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 57, Waco University 54
- No. 2 Ellison 90, Chaparral 41
- Shoemaker 69, Killeen 47
- Waco 48, Lake Belton 42
