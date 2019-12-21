Right before the buzzer sounded at Shoemaker High School on Friday night in the Lady Eagles’ 58-34 victory, Ellison’s Alexis Stockard rebounded a Cadence Thomas missed free throw and sunk the floater.
The bucket meant nothing for the outcome — the outcome had been decided long before that — but it meant that every girl on the Lady Eagles’ roster scored against Shoemaker.
After the game, Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon gave her feelings about every girl scoring.
“I love it as a coach when every last one of the girls can score,” she said.
What started as a cold night offensively for the Ellison girls, ended in a rout, as they received big second-half contributions from underclassman Evelyn Lorenzo, a sophomore, and senior Arrianna Faulks.
McKinnon said what she told her players at halftime got them going in the second half.
“I told them get the hype out there from the crowd, from everything, just play Lady Eagles basketball,” she said. “We just needed to settle down.”
It was a tough, stingy defense by Shoemaker that forced Ellison into the slow start.
Almost exclusively deploying a full-court press in the first quarter, the Lady Grey Wolves forced many turnovers by Ellison as they built an early lead.
“That was way too many turnovers in the first quarter, period,” McKinnon said.
Shoemaker coach Michelle Alderson said she was most pleased with the tough defense.
“They played really hard at the beginning,” she said.
Both defenses played tough in the first quarter, forcing turnovers and limiting field goals. The teams combined for just two field goals in the opening frame — one from Ellison’s Ke’Myha Satchel, and one from Shoemaker’s Jamesha Reece.
In the second quarter, Ellison was stymied for much of the quarter by the Shoemaker defense until it started to get contributions from Di’Ambria Whyte and Lorenzo, who each scored six in the quarter.
Shoemaker got points from Novotny Smith, Amaya Coakley and Maegan Giltug and only trailed by four going into the half.
In the second half, primarily the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles started sharing the wealth as every player got in the mix.
The Ellison defense also held Shoemaker to single digits in the third and fourth quarters.
Overall, both teams received a total team effort.
“It was a beautiful team aspect,” Alderson said. “Everybody held their own, everybody was scoring, everybody was getting stops.”
Lorenzo led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Faulks with 10.
The leading scorer for Shoemaker was Reece with nine. Coakley and Navotny Smith both added seven for the Lady Wolves.
Other contributors for Ellison were Satchel with eight points and Whyte with six.
Ellison (11-5, 4-1) will play Cedar Park Vista Ridge at 1 p.m. Thursday in Duncanville. That game is part of the Sandra Meadows Classic. They return to district play Jan. 3 at Belton at 7 p.m.
Shoemaker (8-11, 2-2) will play Granbury at 9 a.m. Thursday at Midway High School. That game is part of the MT Rice Varsity Tournament. The Lady Wolves return to district play Dec. 31 at Waco High School at noon.
Ellison 58, Shoemaker 34
Ellison (58)
Simon 1, Reed 4, Thomas 1, Faulks 10, Lorenzo 16, Stockard 2, Satchel 8, Mobley 4, Bass 3, Ford 1, Whyte 6, Brown 2.
Shoemaker (34)
McDonald 0, Giltug 4, Ruiz 0, Coakley 7, Tollette 2, T.Smith 2, Reece 9, Parker 3, N.Smith 7.
Ellison 4 17 16 21—58
Shoemaker 7 10 8 9—34
3-Point Goals—Ellison 3 (Faulks 2, Lorenzo), Shoemaker 0. Free Throws—Midway 12-20, Ellison 10-17. Fouled Out—T.Smith, Parker). Total Fouls—Ellison 23, Shoemaker 29. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 11-5, 4-1 12-6A; Shoemaker 8-11, 2-2.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 58, Shoemaker 34
- No. 19 Harker Heights 62, Waco 20
- Temple 64, Killeen 50
- No. 14 Waco Midway 55, Copperas Cove 52
- BYE: Belton
12-6A GIRLS STANDINGS
Harker Heights (5-0)
Ellison (4-1)
Temple (3-1)
Waco Midway (3-1)
Shoemaker (2-2)
Copperas Cove (2-3)
Waco (1-3)
Belton (0-4)
Killeen (0-5)
