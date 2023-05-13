AUSTIN — There was nothing D’Myun Jackson could do but watch.
Completing his high school career on the state’s grandest stage, Ellison’s senior burst out of the starting blocks to begin the University Interscholastic League Class 5A Track & Field State Championships’ 800-meter relay, and within moments, he handed the baton off.
The Eagles’ state title hopes were out of his hands, and all he could do was wait, but the patience paid off.
Less than 90 seconds after the race began, Ellison crossed the finish line first, capturing the program’s first state title since 2012, when Hector Hernandez won the 800.
While there was nothing Jackson could do but watch, he enjoyed the view.
“I trusted my team,” Jackson said. “I wasn’t worried about my part, because I knew my team would pull through and get us across the line. Once I saw we were going to pull it off, I took off onto the field and got a little emotional as our fourth leg crossed the finish line.
“This is our last year together, so finishing with a gold medal at state is really surreal.”
Bobby Williams, Nicari McGee and Khamani Debrow concluded the race for the Eagles, and while Jackson was confident, Debrow had some doubts while running the anchor leg.
“When I got the baton,” he said, “we were in the lead, and I knew I had to keep the momentum going. I couldn’t let the other lanes catch me, because they were right there.
“I just was thinking, ‘I’ve got to go. I’ve got to go!’”
Ellison crossed the finish line in 1:25.01, while Frisco Lone Star was second with a time of 1:25.26, beating out Lake Belton (1:25.59).
Earlier in the day, the Eagles’ foursome had a fifth-place showing in the 400 relay, finishing in a postseason-best 40.78.
“Today was just a blessing,” Williams said. “We put in a lot of hard work for this day, and it paid off.”
Like the relay team, Ellison senior Aaron Crittenden took part in a pair of events to conclude his high school career.
Looking to improve on his third-place showing in the 800 last year, the distance runner returned to Mike A. Myers Stadium, but he did not medal.
In the 800, Crittenden was at the front of the pack entering the final 150, but he was unable to maintain pace down the home stretch, dropping to sixth before crossing the finish line.
The senior entered with the field’s third fastest seed time after following championships at the District 22-5A meet (1:52.21) and the area meet (1:52.50) with a second-place time of 1:53.77 at the Region III meet.
He crossed the finish line in 1:53.06, while Crandall senior Luke Moffitt won in 1:51.95, beating out Austin LASA senior Kepler Huntress (1:52.24) and Humble Kingwood Park senior Trenton Burningham (1:52.29).
Several hours later, Crittenden returned to the track and placed sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:25.69.
Grapevine junior Adam Burlison won the event in 4:08.64.
Rounding out Ellison’s state qualifiers was junior Assiah Howard, who finished eighth in the 100 hurdles, posting a time of 18.02.
While not every Ellison athlete was able to achieve what they wanted, McGee departs from the state meet feeling content about the impact he helped create on the program.
“This feels great,” he said, “because it is my last year. I’ll be going off to college next year, and I’m just glad we were able to finish this year strong.
“I believe we left a good impression for the future classes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.