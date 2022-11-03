Forecasts call for inclement weather Friday, and as a result, the final week of the regular season is starting early with multiple games being moved to Thursday.
For Copperas Cove, which is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, it means the season is ending one day before expected, and thanks to a bye, Chaparral’s inaugural campaign is already over.
Additionally, Salado’s home schedule is suddenly concluding tonight.
There is plenty to play for, though, with final standings and postseason seedings still remaining in the air for many teams.
Like Chaparral, Gatesville has a bye and is unaffected by Mother Nature’s alterations.
DISTRICT 12-6A
BRYAN (6-3, 3-2) AT HARKER HEIGHTS (8-1, 5-0) – THURSDAY
The Knights clinched at least a share of their first district title in 19 years last week, but Harker Heights cannot afford to simply celebrate its accomplishment. Despite already being the district’s top seed, the Knights’ first-round playoff opponent is coming from powerhouse District 11-6A, where every team is battle tested. Furthermore, the Vikings need a win to help avoid finishing fourth.
COPPERAS COVE (2-7, 0-5) AT TEMPLE (6-3, 4-1) – THURSDAY
The Bulldawgs are playing for pride as they conclude head coach Tony Johnson’s first season with the team, but they must overcome history after beating the Wildcats just once since 2012. Despite losing head to head, by winning and receiving some help from Bryan, Temple can still finish tied with Harker Heights atop the standings after entering the season with three consecutive district titles.
DISTRICT 4-5A, DIVISION I
ELLISON (5-4, 4-3) AT LAKE BELTON (7-2, 5-2) – FRIDAY
Choosing to not move this game could be a strategic decision for the Eagles as they are in position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 with a win. If conditions are as poor as expected, the Broncos’ high-octane offense could be limited, potentially ruining a stellar start to their first season as a UIL program. Due to their one-point, last-second loss to Shoemaker in Week 4, a defeat drops Lake Belton out of the playoff picture.
SHOEMAKER (7-2, 5-2) AT GRANBURY (4-5, 2-5) – THURSDAY
With their spot in the playoffs already guaranteed due to tiebreakers, the Grey Wolves will secure the district’s third seed with a victory, allowing them to avoid perennial power No. 3 Aledo in the first round of the playoffs. A loss, however, coupled with a Lake Belton victory drops Shoemaker into the unfavorable spot, but the Pirates are struggling mightily, being outscored 207-30 in their previous four games.
WACO (2-7, 1-6) AT KILLEEN (3-6, 2-5) – FRIDAY
Neither team can extend its season, but each can close the campaign with some much-needed success. The Kangaroos can win their fourth consecutive game against the Lions by snapping their current five-game losing skid, while Waco can produce its first winning streak since 2017 after defeating Cleburne 23-13 last week.
DISTRICT 11-5A, DIVISION II
BELTON (7-2, 5-0) AT WACO UNIVERSITY (5-4, 4-1) – FRIDAY
The Tigers already earned a share of the district championship – their first since 2009 – with last week’s win against Chaparral, but by beating the Trojans, Belton gets the title all to itself. University, which scored a total of 128 points during a winless 2021, is coming off a season-high 78-point outburst against Pflugerville Connally, though. For comparison sake, the Tigers defeated the Cougars 43-21.
DISTRICT 13-4A, DIVISION I
CANYON LAKE (6-3, 4-0) AT LAMPASAS (6-3, 3-1) – FRIDAY
The top three spots are each still up for grabs with the Badgers, Hawks and San Antonio Davenport clumped together at the top of the standings. Lampasas can earn at least a share of its third district title in four seasons with a win and gain momentum heading into the playoffs, where they suffered an opening-round loss last season.
DISTRICT 11-4A, DIVISION I
MADISONVILLE (5-4, 2-1) AT SALADO (3-6, 1-2) – THURSDAY
Despite losing six of their last seven games, the Eagles still have an opportunity to finish second in the district standings with a win, which would trigger a three-way, point-differential tiebreaker between the two teams and Gatesville. A Mustangs’ win, though, would give them the second seed followed by the Hornets and Salado, respectively.
DISTRICT 13-3A, DIVISION II
CLIFTON (1-7, 1-3) AT FLORENCE (1-6, 0-4) – THURSDAY
The Buffaloes were unable to equal the success of last season’s four-win campaign, which came on the heels of a 3-27 showing in the three previous years, but they can enter the offseason with momentum by snapping their six-game losing streak. The Cubs are rolling, though, after posting a season-high 49 points – more than half of Florence’s season total (92) – in a win versus Elkhart last week.
