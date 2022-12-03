BOYS

Academy Bumblebee Classic

  • Chaparral 73, Austin Hyde Park 30

Cedar Creek tournament

  • Belton 67, Austin St. Andrews 41
  • Belton 74, Pflugerville Hendrickson 41

Lorena tournament

  • Lake Belton 53, Jarrell 45

Mansfield ISD tourney

  • Arlington Bowie 55, Shoemaker 41
  • No. 5 Ellison 67, No. 11 Frisco Memorial 55
  • No. 22 Harker Heights 57, Colleyville Heritage 54, OT
  • No. 22 Harker Heights 73, Plano West 42
  • Justin Northwest 47, Shoemaker 38
  • Mansfield Legacy 64, No. 5 Ellison 61

Marble Falls tournament

  • Copperas Cove 76, Austin McCallum 51
  • Copperas Cove 60, Georgetown East View 55

Salado Coach Smith Tournament

  • Bastrop 60, Salado 54
  • Gatesville 82, Bastrop 48
  • Gatesville 65, Lampasas 53
  • Salado 52, Rockdale 40

South San Antonio tournament

  • New Braunfels John Paul II 64, Killeen 36

GIRLS

  • Waco Midway 48, Lake Belton 38

Academy tournament

  • Tomball Memorial 56, Harker Heights 54

Corpus Christi Battle on the Bay

  • Fort Bend Austin 61, Killeen 33
  • Houston King 45, Killeen 38

Glen Rose tournament

  • Amarillo Caprock 36, Gatesville 29
  • Emory Rains 58, Gatesville 39

Lorena tournament

  • Brownwood 61, Belton 27
  • Ellison 43, Lorena 28
  • Ellison 44, Robinson 24
  • Troy 59, Belton 40

Pflugerville tournament

  • Plano 54, Copperas Cove 25

SA Edgewood tournament

  • SA McCollum 59, No. 16 Lampasas 55

Thrall tournament

  • Chaparral 50, Mumford 34
