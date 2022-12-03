BOYS
Academy Bumblebee Classic
- Chaparral 73, Austin Hyde Park 30
Cedar Creek tournament
- Belton 67, Austin St. Andrews 41
- Belton 74, Pflugerville Hendrickson 41
Lorena tournament
- Lake Belton 53, Jarrell 45
Mansfield ISD tourney
- Arlington Bowie 55, Shoemaker 41
- No. 5 Ellison 67, No. 11 Frisco Memorial 55
- No. 22 Harker Heights 57, Colleyville Heritage 54, OT
- No. 22 Harker Heights 73, Plano West 42
- Justin Northwest 47, Shoemaker 38
- Mansfield Legacy 64, No. 5 Ellison 61
Marble Falls tournament
- Copperas Cove 76, Austin McCallum 51
- Copperas Cove 60, Georgetown East View 55
Salado Coach Smith Tournament
- Bastrop 60, Salado 54
- Gatesville 82, Bastrop 48
- Gatesville 65, Lampasas 53
- Salado 52, Rockdale 40
South San Antonio tournament
- New Braunfels John Paul II 64, Killeen 36
GIRLS
- Waco Midway 48, Lake Belton 38
Academy tournament
- Tomball Memorial 56, Harker Heights 54
Corpus Christi Battle on the Bay
- Fort Bend Austin 61, Killeen 33
- Houston King 45, Killeen 38
Glen Rose tournament
- Amarillo Caprock 36, Gatesville 29
- Emory Rains 58, Gatesville 39
Lorena tournament
- Brownwood 61, Belton 27
- Ellison 43, Lorena 28
- Ellison 44, Robinson 24
- Troy 59, Belton 40
Pflugerville tournament
- Plano 54, Copperas Cove 25
SA Edgewood tournament
- SA McCollum 59, No. 16 Lampasas 55
Thrall tournament
- Chaparral 50, Mumford 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.