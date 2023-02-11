BASKETBALL

BOYS

District 12-6A

  • No. 9 Harker Heights 77, Pflugerville Weiss 53
  • Hutto 79, Waco Midway 58
  • Temple 64, Bryan 49
  • OFF: Copperas Cove

District 22-5A

  • Belton 48, Chaparral 36
  • No. 2 Ellison 93, Waco 45
  • Shoemaker 73, Lake Belton 65
  • Waco University 76, Killeen 33

District 23-4A

  • Gatesville 64, Robinson 51
  • Waco La Vega 68, Salado 54

GIRLS

District 22-5A 4th-place tiebreaker

At Lake Belton HS, Temple

  • Chaparral 67, Waco 62

District 24-4A 2nd-place tiebreaker

  • Lampasas 41, Burnet 36

SOCCER

BOYS

District 12-6A

  • Harker Heights 3, Copperas Cove 2
  • Hutto 0, Bryan 0, tie
  • Pflugerville Weiss 1, Waco Midway 0
  • Temple 7, Lago Vista 2 (nondistrict)

District 22-5A

  • Belton 3, Chaparral 0
  • Lake Belton 4, Shoemaker 3
  • Waco University 2, Killeen 0

District 5-4A

  • Gatesville 2, China Spring 0
  • Salado 4, Lampasas 0

GIRLS

District 12-6A

  • Harker Heights 3, Copperas Cove 2
  • Hutto 1, Bryan 1, tie
  • Waco Midway 4, Pflugerville Weiss 0
  • OFF: Temple

District 22-5A

  • Waco 1, Ellison 0

District 5-4A

  • China Spring 1, Gatesville 0
  • Salado 6, Lampasas 0
