BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 12-6A
- No. 9 Harker Heights 77, Pflugerville Weiss 53
- Hutto 79, Waco Midway 58
- Temple 64, Bryan 49
- OFF: Copperas Cove
District 22-5A
- Belton 48, Chaparral 36
- No. 2 Ellison 93, Waco 45
- Shoemaker 73, Lake Belton 65
- Waco University 76, Killeen 33
District 23-4A
- Gatesville 64, Robinson 51
- Waco La Vega 68, Salado 54
GIRLS
District 22-5A 4th-place tiebreaker
At Lake Belton HS, Temple
- Chaparral 67, Waco 62
District 24-4A 2nd-place tiebreaker
- Lampasas 41, Burnet 36
SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 3, Copperas Cove 2
- Hutto 0, Bryan 0, tie
- Pflugerville Weiss 1, Waco Midway 0
- Temple 7, Lago Vista 2 (nondistrict)
District 22-5A
- Belton 3, Chaparral 0
- Lake Belton 4, Shoemaker 3
- Waco University 2, Killeen 0
District 5-4A
- Gatesville 2, China Spring 0
- Salado 4, Lampasas 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 3, Copperas Cove 2
- Hutto 1, Bryan 1, tie
- Waco Midway 4, Pflugerville Weiss 0
- OFF: Temple
District 22-5A
- Waco 1, Ellison 0
District 5-4A
- China Spring 1, Gatesville 0
- Salado 6, Lampasas 0
