BOYS

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A area

At Fairfield HS

  • No. 7 Harker Heights 47, Mesquite Horn 37

Class 5A area

At Burnet HS

  • Pflugerville Connally 57, No. 23 Belton 47

At Liberty Hill HS

  • No. 2 Ellison 90, Pflugerville Hendrickson 50

Class 4A area

At College Station HS

  • No. 4 Houston Washington 92, Gatesville 51

SOCCER

District 12-6A

  • Pflugerville Weiss 4, Copperas Cove 1
  • Temple 2, Waco Midway 0

District 22-5A

  • Chaparral 1, Waco University 1 (Chaparral wins 4-3 on penalties)
  • Lake Belton 4, Killeen 1
  • Waco 3, Belton 2

District 5-4A

  • Gatesville 4, Lampasas 1

BASEBALL

Bryan-College Station tournament

  • Lake Belton 8, Bryan 0

Denton Ryan James Taylor Classic

  • Denton Ryan 2, Harker Heights 0
  • Harker Heights 7, FW Brewer 1

Salado tournament

  • Georgetown Gateway 8, Gatesville 3
  • Georgetown Gateway 6, Killeen 3
  • Jarrell 7, Lampasas 2
  • Salado 5, Lampasas 2

Schulenburg tournament

  • Burton 18, Florence 3

Waco tournament

  • Shoemaker 7, Joshua 5
  • Shoemaker 10, Waco Connally 0

GIRLS

SOCCER

District 12-6A

  • Hutto 1, Harker Heights 1, tie
  • Pflugerville Weiss 4, Copperas Cove 0
  • Waco Midway 10, Temple 0
  • OFF: Bryan

District 22-5A

  • Belton 7, Waco 0

District 5-4A

  • Gatesville 2, Lampasas 0

District 25-4A

  • Lago Vista 3, Florence 0

SOFTBALL

Burnet tournament

  • Johnson City 17, Chaparral 1

Gatesville tournament

  • Ellison 16, McGregor 10
  • Shoemaker 7, Gatesville 5
  • Troy 19 Gatesville 2
  • Valley Mills 12, Ellison 5

IWA Portland tournament

  • Austin Savio 4, Harker Heights 1
  • Harker Heights 8, Richardson 5
  • Lampasas 5, Latexo 4

Round Rock tournament

  • Elgin 5, Lake Belton 4

West tournament

  • Salado 7, Ferris 2
  • Salado 12, West 5
