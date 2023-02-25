BOYS
BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A area
At Fairfield HS
- No. 7 Harker Heights 47, Mesquite Horn 37
Class 5A area
At Burnet HS
- Pflugerville Connally 57, No. 23 Belton 47
At Liberty Hill HS
- No. 2 Ellison 90, Pflugerville Hendrickson 50
Class 4A area
At College Station HS
- No. 4 Houston Washington 92, Gatesville 51
SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Pflugerville Weiss 4, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 2, Waco Midway 0
District 22-5A
- Chaparral 1, Waco University 1 (Chaparral wins 4-3 on penalties)
- Lake Belton 4, Killeen 1
- Waco 3, Belton 2
District 5-4A
- Gatesville 4, Lampasas 1
BASEBALL
Bryan-College Station tournament
- Lake Belton 8, Bryan 0
Denton Ryan James Taylor Classic
- Denton Ryan 2, Harker Heights 0
- Harker Heights 7, FW Brewer 1
Salado tournament
- Georgetown Gateway 8, Gatesville 3
- Georgetown Gateway 6, Killeen 3
- Jarrell 7, Lampasas 2
- Salado 5, Lampasas 2
Schulenburg tournament
- Burton 18, Florence 3
Waco tournament
- Shoemaker 7, Joshua 5
- Shoemaker 10, Waco Connally 0
GIRLS
SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Hutto 1, Harker Heights 1, tie
- Pflugerville Weiss 4, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco Midway 10, Temple 0
- OFF: Bryan
District 22-5A
- Belton 7, Waco 0
District 5-4A
- Gatesville 2, Lampasas 0
District 25-4A
- Lago Vista 3, Florence 0
SOFTBALL
Burnet tournament
- Johnson City 17, Chaparral 1
Gatesville tournament
- Ellison 16, McGregor 10
- Shoemaker 7, Gatesville 5
- Troy 19 Gatesville 2
- Valley Mills 12, Ellison 5
IWA Portland tournament
- Austin Savio 4, Harker Heights 1
- Harker Heights 8, Richardson 5
- Lampasas 5, Latexo 4
Round Rock tournament
- Elgin 5, Lake Belton 4
West tournament
- Salado 7, Ferris 2
- Salado 12, West 5
